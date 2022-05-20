Several retired profs contribute to Lucknow University’s V-C Cares Fund
A number of intellectuals have come forward to contribute to the V-C Cares Fund initiated by the vice-chancellor of Lucknow University, prof Alok Kumar Rai, for needy students.
In this context, eminent gynaecologist of Varanasi, Dr Neelam Ohri, retired professor of Lucknow University and eminent theatre artist, Raj Bisaria, and retired professor of Modern Indian History, Arup Chakraborty and prof AB Rai, senior scientist Indian Institute of Vegetable Research, Varanasi, handed in contributions in support of the fund.
Appreciating this unique initiative taken by the vice-chancellor, all donors wholeheartedly appreciated this work done by Lucknow University in providing necessary help to needy students.
Prof Rai expressed his gratitude to all donors and said that this campaign will not only help needy students of Lucknow University with the involvement of all sections of society, but it will also motivate the spirit of donation to help the needy in society.
Dean, students’ welfare, prof Poonam Tandon said that so far, around 300 students have applied to V-C Cares Fund. People from every section of society are requested to cooperate in this noble work by Lucknow University. The intention of LU is that financial problems should not be a hindrance in the studies of students of the university and needy students should be helped.
Minister inaugurates climate-resilient animal shed in GADVASU
Cabinet minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal on Friday inaugurated climate-resilient animal shed and the new building of College of Fisheries at Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (GADVASU). The university authorities said the shed, with a capacity of sheltering 150 animals, has been developed with the financial assistance from the ministry of environment, forest and climate change, Government of India, and contributions from NABARD and Punjab State Council of Science and Technology.
Seeking respite from heat, Delhi's power demand touches season's highest so far
Amid increasing temperatures in the national capital, Delhi's power demand continues a northwards climb, creating new records. On Thursday night at 11:24 pm, the city's peak power demand not only clocked the season's highest at 7070 MW, but also the highest ever in the month of May. According to the Discom's estimates, almost around 50 per cent of Delhi's power demand in summers is because of the cooling load (ACs Coolers Fans).
Mayor directs staff to expedite recovery of dues from residents
With the municipal corporation struggling to pay the salaries to its staff, mayor Balkar Sandhu and MC commissioner Shena Aggarwal conducted a meeting with the officials, at the MC's Zone-D office on Friday, to expedite the recovery of dues, including property tax, water-sewer user charges etc, from residents. Senior deputy mayor Sham Sundar Malhotra was also present at the meeting.
Builder Sanjay Chhabria booked for cheating Yes Bank of close to ₹122 crore
Police have booked builder Sanjay Chhabria for allegedly duping Yes Bank of nearly ₹122 crore. Chhabria, a director of Radius Estate and Developers Private Limited and Raghuleela Builders Private Limited, was arrested last month by the Central Bureau of Investigation in the Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Limited-Yes Bank fraud case. On behalf of Yes Bank, its senior executive Ganesh Warang filed two complaints at Dadar police station and the FIRs were registered on May 18.
Shashikant Limaye, technical advisor of Maha-Metro passes away
Technical advisor of Maha Metro, PUNE Shashikant D Limaye passed away on Thursday night. Limaye was largely responsible for modifying the alignment of Corridor 1 (PCMC -Swargarte, 17.5 km) and corridor 2 (Vanaz to Ramwadi, 15.7 km) to suit the needs of the citizens and accomplish the effective multi-modal integration and minimise the acquisition of private land and hutments. Limaye was a gold medallist alumnus of COEP. He did his master's from IIT Bombay.
