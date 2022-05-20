Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Several retired profs contribute to Lucknow University’s V-C Cares Fund
Several retired profs contribute to Lucknow University’s V-C Cares Fund

All donors wholeheartedly appreciated this work done by Lucknow University in providing necessary help to needy students.
The Lucknow University campus (HT File Photo)
The Lucknow University campus (HT File Photo)
Published on May 20, 2022 11:27 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow

A number of intellectuals have come forward to contribute to the V-C Cares Fund initiated by the vice-chancellor of Lucknow University, prof Alok Kumar Rai, for needy students.

In this context, eminent gynaecologist of Varanasi, Dr Neelam Ohri, retired professor of Lucknow University and eminent theatre artist, Raj Bisaria, and retired professor of Modern Indian History, Arup Chakraborty and prof AB Rai, senior scientist Indian Institute of Vegetable Research, Varanasi, handed in contributions in support of the fund.

Appreciating this unique initiative taken by the vice-chancellor, all donors wholeheartedly appreciated this work done by Lucknow University in providing necessary help to needy students.

Prof Rai expressed his gratitude to all donors and said that this campaign will not only help needy students of Lucknow University with the involvement of all sections of society, but it will also motivate the spirit of donation to help the needy in society.

Dean, students’ welfare, prof Poonam Tandon said that so far, around 300 students have applied to V-C Cares Fund. People from every section of society are requested to cooperate in this noble work by Lucknow University. The intention of LU is that financial problems should not be a hindrance in the studies of students of the university and needy students should be helped.

Sign out