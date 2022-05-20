‘Sextortion’ racket busted, one held in Kolkata

The city police busted an inter-state racket involved in ‘sextortion’ through a dating website the gang created, on Friday. A special team from Talkatora police station arrested a 25-year-old from Kolkata who is said to be the main programmer of the website.

“We have arrested a youth named Sandeep Mandol from Ajeet Sen Building in Crooket lane Kolkata that is a densely populated area,” said Ranjeet Rai, in-charge, cyber crime cell, police commissionerate Lucknow.

The police also recovered a laptop, 25 mobile phones and ₹50,17,000 from his possession.

Rai said that during the interrogation, Mandol said that he is not the only one, there is a big team involved in the fraud. “We first used to advertise the dating website online. When unsuspecting ‘dates’ would call, the female staff would answer the call and used to provoke callers to share private images and videos. Once received, the gang used to call the users and threaten to share the images and videos in public or with their family members and office colleagues,” Mandol told the police.

Rai said that the catching operation was launched a couple of weeks back when a victim approached the police commissionerate complaining about sextortion and cyber bullying. The victim came in touch with the gang on March 23, 2022 while the complainant was searching for domestic help on Google. However, after registering the number, a female telecaster engaged him in private talk and later blackmailed him and threatened him of making the chat public.

The victim also deposited around ₹52 lakh in their account but the gang members continued to blackmail him after which he decided to lodge a complaint with the Lucknow commissionerate.

The Talkatora police said the investigation is still on and efforts are being made to nab the other gang members.

