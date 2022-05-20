Home / Cities / Lucknow News / ‘Sextortion’ racket busted, one held in Kolkata
lucknow news

‘Sextortion’ racket busted, one held in Kolkata

The city police busted an inter-state racket involved in ‘sextortion’ through a dating website the gang created, on Friday
For representation only (HT File Photo)
For representation only (HT File Photo)
Updated on May 20, 2022 11:35 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow

The city police busted an inter-state racket involved in ‘sextortion’ through a dating website the gang created, on Friday. A special team from Talkatora police station arrested a 25-year-old from Kolkata who is said to be the main programmer of the website.

“We have arrested a youth named Sandeep Mandol from Ajeet Sen Building in Crooket lane Kolkata that is a densely populated area,” said Ranjeet Rai, in-charge, cyber crime cell, police commissionerate Lucknow.

The police also recovered a laptop, 25 mobile phones and 50,17,000 from his possession.

Rai said that during the interrogation, Mandol said that he is not the only one, there is a big team involved in the fraud. “We first used to advertise the dating website online. When unsuspecting ‘dates’ would call, the female staff would answer the call and used to provoke callers to share private images and videos. Once received, the gang used to call the users and threaten to share the images and videos in public or with their family members and office colleagues,” Mandol told the police.

Rai said that the catching operation was launched a couple of weeks back when a victim approached the police commissionerate complaining about sextortion and cyber bullying. The victim came in touch with the gang on March 23, 2022 while the complainant was searching for domestic help on Google. However, after registering the number, a female telecaster engaged him in private talk and later blackmailed him and threatened him of making the chat public.

The victim also deposited around 52 lakh in their account but the gang members continued to blackmail him after which he decided to lodge a complaint with the Lucknow commissionerate.

The Talkatora police said the investigation is still on and efforts are being made to nab the other gang members.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • The Bharati Vidyapeeth police have lodged an FIR against a husband for forcing his wife to have a physical relationship with two of his friends. (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)

    FIR against man for forcing wife to have physical relationship with friends

    PUNE The Bharati Vidyapeeth police have lodged an FIR against a husband for forcing his wife to have a physical relationship with two of his friends. The incident took place at a Lodge in Hadapsar in December 2020 and also in July 2021, said police officials. The woman is 48-years-old lodged an FIR on Wednesday against her husband and two friends. According to the police, the accused watched his friends committing the act .

  • Delegates being welcomed at the session on infrastructure issues held by Avon Cycles Ltd in Ludhiana. (HT PHOTO)

    Ludhiana | Avon Cycles Ltd hosts session on infrastructure issues

    Avon Cycles Ltd hosted a session on infrastructure with the heads of district administration to discuss major issues being faced by the industrialists and find ways to resolve them. MLA from Ludhiana South Rajinderpal Kaur, deputy commissioner Surabhi Malik, joint commissioner of police Ravcharan Singh Brar, and municipal corporation commissioner Shena Aggarwal attended the session. The stakeholders suggested to widen the roads by removing encroachments on service road, allowing more traffic flow.

  • Samajwadi Party national president Akhilesh Yadav greets Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla in the presence of Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath in Lucknow on Friday. (ANI PHOTO)

    All eyes on Yogi, Akhilesh as they share dais at Uttar Pradesh assembly event

    All eyes were on chief minister Yogi Adityanath and leader of opposition Akhilesh Yadav as they came face to face and shared the dais in the assembly hall here on Friday during the inauguration of the orientation programme for new MLAs and e-Vidhan by Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla. “I will request the speaker to hold separate training for me and the chief minister,” Leader of opposition Akhilesh Yadav said.

  • While the government has been forced to take strict action against Ruby Hall Clinic where the transplant took place, the same is being condemned by various associations as ‘unfair’. (HT FILE PHOTO)

    Kidney transplant malpractice case: ‘Govt action against Ruby Hall Clinic unfair’

    While the government has been forced to take strict action against Ruby Hall Clinic where the transplant took place, the same is being condemned by various associations as 'unfair'. On Friday, two more associations - the Indian Society of Organ Transplantation and the Indian Society of Nephrology - joined hands to condemn the action taken by the government against the hospital.

  • For representation only (HT FIle Photo)

    Successful start-ups discussed at PHDCCI meet

    A virtual interactive session on 'Success Stories of Start-ups' was hosted by the UP chapter of the PHD chamber of commerce and Industry in association with Small Industries Development Bank of India and Indian Institute of Management, Lucknow on Friday. Mukesh senior member of PHDCCI, B Singh, stated that success tales are limitless. He also credited the success of start-ups like 'Wow Momos' and 'MBA Chai Wala.'

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, May 20, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out