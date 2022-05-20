‘Sextortion’ racket busted, one held in Kolkata
The city police busted an inter-state racket involved in ‘sextortion’ through a dating website the gang created, on Friday. A special team from Talkatora police station arrested a 25-year-old from Kolkata who is said to be the main programmer of the website.
“We have arrested a youth named Sandeep Mandol from Ajeet Sen Building in Crooket lane Kolkata that is a densely populated area,” said Ranjeet Rai, in-charge, cyber crime cell, police commissionerate Lucknow.
The police also recovered a laptop, 25 mobile phones and ₹50,17,000 from his possession.
Rai said that during the interrogation, Mandol said that he is not the only one, there is a big team involved in the fraud. “We first used to advertise the dating website online. When unsuspecting ‘dates’ would call, the female staff would answer the call and used to provoke callers to share private images and videos. Once received, the gang used to call the users and threaten to share the images and videos in public or with their family members and office colleagues,” Mandol told the police.
Rai said that the catching operation was launched a couple of weeks back when a victim approached the police commissionerate complaining about sextortion and cyber bullying. The victim came in touch with the gang on March 23, 2022 while the complainant was searching for domestic help on Google. However, after registering the number, a female telecaster engaged him in private talk and later blackmailed him and threatened him of making the chat public.
The victim also deposited around ₹52 lakh in their account but the gang members continued to blackmail him after which he decided to lodge a complaint with the Lucknow commissionerate.
The Talkatora police said the investigation is still on and efforts are being made to nab the other gang members.
-
FIR against man for forcing wife to have physical relationship with friends
PUNE The Bharati Vidyapeeth police have lodged an FIR against a husband for forcing his wife to have a physical relationship with two of his friends. The incident took place at a Lodge in Hadapsar in December 2020 and also in July 2021, said police officials. The woman is 48-years-old lodged an FIR on Wednesday against her husband and two friends. According to the police, the accused watched his friends committing the act .
-
Ludhiana | Avon Cycles Ltd hosts session on infrastructure issues
Avon Cycles Ltd hosted a session on infrastructure with the heads of district administration to discuss major issues being faced by the industrialists and find ways to resolve them. MLA from Ludhiana South Rajinderpal Kaur, deputy commissioner Surabhi Malik, joint commissioner of police Ravcharan Singh Brar, and municipal corporation commissioner Shena Aggarwal attended the session. The stakeholders suggested to widen the roads by removing encroachments on service road, allowing more traffic flow.
-
All eyes on Yogi, Akhilesh as they share dais at Uttar Pradesh assembly event
All eyes were on chief minister Yogi Adityanath and leader of opposition Akhilesh Yadav as they came face to face and shared the dais in the assembly hall here on Friday during the inauguration of the orientation programme for new MLAs and e-Vidhan by Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla. “I will request the speaker to hold separate training for me and the chief minister,” Leader of opposition Akhilesh Yadav said.
-
Kidney transplant malpractice case: ‘Govt action against Ruby Hall Clinic unfair’
While the government has been forced to take strict action against Ruby Hall Clinic where the transplant took place, the same is being condemned by various associations as 'unfair'. On Friday, two more associations - the Indian Society of Organ Transplantation and the Indian Society of Nephrology - joined hands to condemn the action taken by the government against the hospital.
-
Successful start-ups discussed at PHDCCI meet
A virtual interactive session on 'Success Stories of Start-ups' was hosted by the UP chapter of the PHD chamber of commerce and Industry in association with Small Industries Development Bank of India and Indian Institute of Management, Lucknow on Friday. Mukesh senior member of PHDCCI, B Singh, stated that success tales are limitless. He also credited the success of start-ups like 'Wow Momos' and 'MBA Chai Wala.'
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics