SGPGIMS restricts non-Covid admissions to 50%

After restricting the entry of OPD patients to the Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGIMS), the PGI administration has decided to restrict the admission of non-Covid patients to 50% of the beds due to the surge in Coronavirus cases in the state capital.

The PGI administration has directed to block admission on 50% beds through its MIS system from January 15.

Professor Gaurav Agarwal, chief medical superintendent, PGI, said, “The rate at which Covid-19 is spreading will require manpower to be spared for Covid-19 care. Besides that a number of PGI staff, nurses are also getting infected. They too need a recovery period of at least a week according to ICMR guidelines. So, if we have to increase Covid-19 care then we will have to manage with our limited manpower. That’s why the PGI administration has decided to limit non-Covid-19 admissions to 50% of the bed strength. The manpower spared from non-Covid-19 care will be diverted to Covid-19 care if required.”

However, there are some priority areas which will get immediate attention: cancer patients, those on dialysis, high-risk pregnancy patients, haemophilia patients and other blood disorders and cardiac patients. Currently, the PGI has around 950 beds and almost all of them are occupied.

Meanwhile, the PGI administration has cancelled elective leaves of residents, officials, staff, nurses and doctors in the wake of the spurt in Coronavirus cases. The PGI administration has directed all heads of departments not to give leave to any staff, while all senior doctors who are on leave will be expected to join duties if they are required for duty.

During the last one week around 35 PGI staff have tested positive, forcing the PGI administration to take steps to protect its staff from getting infected.

Professor Gaurav Agarwal said, “Thankfully, fewer people are requiring admission in hospitals after getting infected this year but we are ready for an influx of patients. Currently, only 40 patients are admitted in Rajdhani Covid-19 hospital which has a capacity of around 300 beds.”

