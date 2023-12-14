SGPGIMS to celebrate 40th foundation day on Dec 14

The 40th foundation day of Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGIMS) would be celebrated on Thursday. The SGPGI campus in Lucknow. (Sourced pic)

On this day in 1980, former President Neelam Sanjeeva Reddy laid the foundation stone of the Institute.

Prof Radha Krishna Dhiman, director PGI said, “In the recent ‘The Week-Hansa Research Survey 2023’, in the best hospitals of India list, SGPGIMS clinched rank 3 spot among top government hospitals in the country.”

“Foundation day celebrations will start in the morning with distribution of nutritional packs and get well soon cards for all inpatients, to reiterate that patients are the focus of all activities. To commemorate the occasion, like each year, there will be a voluntary blood donation camp organised by the department of transfusion medicine. Geranium, Tulsi, Ashwaganda, Sarpgandha, Palmaro, Satavar, Peepli, Stevia and Brahmi plants will be planted in Amrit Vatika inSGPGI campus to further add to the beautiful green ambience,” he said.

Deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak will be the chief guest at the function. Mayankeshwar Sharan Singh, minister of state for medical education, UP will also be present on the occasion.

Dr Raman Kataria, founder member of Jan Swasthya Sahyog, will deliver the foundation day oration. Dr Raman is a graduate and postgraduate from the All-India Institute of Medical Sciences, New Delhi having specialized in general surgery and paediatric surgery. As a founder member of Jan Swasthya Sahyog, Dr Raman has worked extensively with the objective of providing comprehensive primary healthcare to the large majority of rural and tribal population in Chhattisgarh.

On the occasion, 40 awards for best research papers in different categories (16 awards in the faculty members category and 24 in student category) will be given based on the presented research works. Awards will also be given to the best technician, best nursing officer and senior nursing officer, best MD student, best Mch and best DM students of the institute.