Shah tells party men to ensure clean sweep in Kashi region

VARANASI Union home minister Amit Shah on Monday asked the BJP leaders to work hard to ensure the party’s victory on every seat in Kashi region.

There are 71 assembly constituencies in 16 districts under BJP Kashi region.

Shah held a meeting with senior office-bearers of Kashi region and formed a strategy for seats where polling is scheduled to be held in the fifth, sixth and seventh phases.

According to party sources, Shah asked the party men to work hard so that the BJP candidates could win all 71 seats in districts falling under Kashi region. He said that there should be no laxity in it.

He laid emphasis on telling the people about the grand Kashi Vishwanath Corridor built in Kashi, Ram Temple being constructed in Ayodhya, Maa Vindhyavasini Corridor being constructed in Vindhyachal and Purvanchal Expressway built during the rule of the BJP government. He also laid emphasis, on highlighting the Yogi government’s action against the mafia and criminals.

He took feedback about all eight assembly seats of Varanasi and asked the party workers to ensure that there should be a clean sweep in Kashi.

He told the party workers that the ticket claimants should be activated in the campaign and a discussion about the welfare schemes which benefited the people should be discussed at booth level. He said that after identifying the weaknesses in constituencies, an effective strategy should be made to remove them.