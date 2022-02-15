Shahjahanpur group clash: SP polling agent dead, BJP man injured

A 20-year-old Samajwadi Party (SP) polling booth agent was killed while a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) polling booth agent critically injured in cross firing and stones pelting between two groups in a Shahjahanpur village early on Tuesday, said police officials in Lucknow.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Shahjahanpur superintendent of police (SP) S Anand said the incident took place in Vikrampur Chakora village under Nigohi police station limits at around 6.30am when the two groups one led by Jhankar Singh Yadav and the other by supporters of Suresh Singh Yadav clashed over old panchayat poll rivalry. He said Suresh Singh Yadav is already in jail in some other case.

The SP further said the clash led to heavy stones pelting and cross firing between the two groups. In the firing, one person from Jhankar Singh Yadav’s group identified as Sudhir Singh Yadav suffered a bullet injury in the head and died on the spot while one Virendra Singh Yadav from the opposite group suffered a bullet injury on chest and was rushed to a nearby hospital.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He said the injured was later referred to Lucknow and was undergoing treatment at the trauma centre of King George’s Medical University. Another police official privy to the investigation said Sudhir was the polling agent of the Samajwadi Party while the injured person was the BJP’s polling agent.

Tension was prevailing in the area since Monday when BJP supporters created a ruckus at Nigohi police station alleging that SP supporters were influencing voters by using money during polling for the second phase of ongoing UP assembly polls. The SP supporters had alleged that the BJP supporters had taken away some of their voters forcibly in a four-wheeler. The police on Monday had also resorted to cane charge on people creating ruckus.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The SP, however, said the Monday incident had nothing to do with the polling process and that the station officer of Nigohi police station was removed and sent to the Police Lines after some people complained about his misbehaviour.