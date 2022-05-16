Sheroes Hangout to open two kiosks in Noida
Acid attack survivors, who are at present running Sheroes Hangout café in Agra and Lucknow, will open two kiosks in Noida. The inauguration ceremony will take place at Noida International Stadium on Tuesday.
“The project in collaboration with Noida Authority aims to provide employment to acid attack survivors (women) in the two kiosks situated inside the Noida International Stadium,” said chief executive officer (CEO), Noida Authority, Ritu Maheshwari.
“The idea of getting the two kiosks run by acid attack survivors is driven by a social cause as they are most vulnerable. It is an extension to our social initiative drive in which we have deployed transgenders in one of metro stations at a ticket counter and two pink metro stations where all work is being managed by women,” she added.
Maheshwari will inaugurate the kiosks in the presence of Noida MP Mahesh Sharma, Sheroes beneficiaries and Chhanv Foundation team. Following the ceremony, survivors of acid attacks will tell their stories.
“Currently, more than 30 women are employed at the two branches of Sheroes Hangout in Agra and Noida,” said Alok Dixit, director, Chhanv Foundation. A non-profit organisation, Chhanv Foundation runs the Sheroes Hangout Cafés and works for the rehabilitation of acid attack survivors.
Sheroes Hangout Café, a rehabilitation project, has been operating in Agra and Lucknow since 2014. It is a model coffeehouse run by survivors of acid attacks.
“To add to the series of Sheroes Hangout, we have finalised a tender bid to run the kiosk at the Noida International Stadium in Sector 21 given by the Noida Authority,” Alok said. As a result, the Chhanv Foundation is developing SHEROES 2.0—a project that will employ at least four more survivors at the stadium.
“Over the years, Chhanv Foundation has worked for the rehabilitation of acid attack survivors through its campaign ‘Stop Acid Attacks’ and it aspires to do so in future too,” he added.
“The influence of this project will be extended beyond the kiosk centre into the life of acid attack survivors as it expands employment opportunities and establishes a viable presence to raise broad awareness in Delhi NCR,” Alok said.
“Acid attack survivors have a difficult time in even being accepted in the society, let alone getting work. Their trauma is made much more difficult to endure by a culture that restricts their development,” he said.
In Lucknow and Agra, Sheroes Hangout has two branches that accommodate and employ 30 survivors. “Our objective, however, is much broader. We want to assist as many survivors as possible. This is where Sheroes comes into play. The kiosk centre will have an immediate impact on survivors’ lives, taking them one step closer to the life they’ve always wanted,” Alok added.
