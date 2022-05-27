Shivpal appears to have become CM’s uncle too: Akhilesh

Lucknow: Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Friday made light of chief minister Yogi Adityanath’s growing ‘concern’ for his uncle and Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party chief Shivpal Singh Yadav and said the PSP chief appeared to have become the uncle of the chief minister now.

“He (Shivpal Singh Yadav) was my uncle up to now. But he appears to be the uncle of leader of the house too,” said Yadav while seeking some clarifications from the chief minister after the latter’s address in the state assembly on the motion of thanks to the governor’s address in the house.

To note, chief minister Yogi Adityanath had targeted Akhilesh in the state assembly on Friday, calling the latter’s uncle Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party chief Shivpal Singh Yadav a true ‘Samajwadi’ (socialist) of the present times.

As Yogi had also targeted Yadav for not taking Covid-19 vaccine, the SP chief said he would have taken the vaccine if it had not carried the picture of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Yadav also countered Yogi’s accusations about scams during the BJP’s regime and read out a list of scams in recruitment during the tenure of the BJP government. Yogi in his address had said one of the ministers of the SP government was still in jail for the mining scam.