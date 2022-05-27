Shivpal appears to have become CM’s uncle too: Akhilesh
Lucknow: Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Friday made light of chief minister Yogi Adityanath’s growing ‘concern’ for his uncle and Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party chief Shivpal Singh Yadav and said the PSP chief appeared to have become the uncle of the chief minister now.
“He (Shivpal Singh Yadav) was my uncle up to now. But he appears to be the uncle of leader of the house too,” said Yadav while seeking some clarifications from the chief minister after the latter’s address in the state assembly on the motion of thanks to the governor’s address in the house.
To note, chief minister Yogi Adityanath had targeted Akhilesh in the state assembly on Friday, calling the latter’s uncle Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party chief Shivpal Singh Yadav a true ‘Samajwadi’ (socialist) of the present times.
As Yogi had also targeted Yadav for not taking Covid-19 vaccine, the SP chief said he would have taken the vaccine if it had not carried the picture of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Yadav also countered Yogi’s accusations about scams during the BJP’s regime and read out a list of scams in recruitment during the tenure of the BJP government. Yogi in his address had said one of the ministers of the SP government was still in jail for the mining scam.
Ludhiana STF recovers 5.5-kg heroin with arrest of three men
The special task force unit in Ludhiana has recovered 5.5 kilograms of heroin with the arrest of three men, two of whom have links with cross-border smugglers. The trio has been identified as Jaswinder Singh (24) of Pheruwala village in Ferozepur besides Sachin Sharma (43) and Ashu Arora (30), both from Ludhiana city. In the third case, Ashu, who lives in Ludhiana's Manakwal area, was arrested from near his house.
Mathura court returns law suit seeking Hindu idols ‘buried’ in Agra Fort
Agra A new law suit was filed in the court of civil judge (senior division), Mathura, seeking the return of the idols which were supposedly removed by Mughal emperor Aurangzeb from the Sri Krishna Janambhoomi temple demolished in Mathura during 1670 and allegedly placed below the stairs of the Begum Sahiba Mosque near Deewan-e-Khas in the Agra Fort.
Post split, Tikait brothers to show BKU might in Sarv Khap Panchayat tomorrow
MEERUT In coming months, western Uttar Pradesh is likely to witness a trial of strength between the Bharatiya Kisan Union led by the Tikait brothers and its splinter group. Both sides have already started flexing muscles and the proposed Sarv Khap Panchayat on Sunday in Kakda village of Muzaffarnagar district will see the display of Tikait brothers' might. Besides these two, there are more than two dozen Khaps of different communities.
SGPC to mark Panja Sahib massacre centenary in October
The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee on Friday decided to take a special jatha (group) of pilgrims to Pakistan besides organising a religious congregation at Gurdwara Manji Sahib, Amritsar, to mark the first centenary of the massacre at Gurdwara Panja Sahib. The incident took place at the gurdwara located at Hasan Abdal in Punjab province of Pakistan on October 30, 1922.
Why isn't Akhilesh Yadav vaccinated yet? Samajwadi Party chief reveals reason
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav has revealed why he hasn't been vaccinated against coronavirus. The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister said that he didn't get jabbed because of the picture which was published on the vaccination certificate, HT's sister publication Live Hindustan reported. “The vaccination certificates in several countries did not have any picture on them, unlike India,” Yadav said in response to chief minister Yogi Adityanath's remark during his speech in the UP Assembly.
