Shops on ‘encroached land’: Ex-UP minister, others asked to reply to notice within a week

Former Uttar Pradesh minister Dr Dharam Singh Saini and others have been issued notices for constructing shops on an encroached land. If they fail to submit their reply within seven days, their shops will be demolished, the notice says.

Saini, however, claimed that he purchased land for his shop through a proper registry and carried out the construction only after its map was passed by the nagar panchayat. He said a reply to the notice was being sent along with documents to the administration. He further said officials should look into the matter as to how the map was passed if it was an encroachment.

On the instructions of additional district magistrate (enforcement), Saharanpur, Archana Dwivedi, executive officer of Chilkana-Sultanpur nagar panchayat Jitendra Rana issued notices to the owners of 12 shops, including Saini, was April 19 (Tuesday).

Rana said over the phone that the matter pertained to “Khasra” (legal revenue department document specifying land details) number 293 and 295 near Chilkana bus stand. The land in Khasra number 293 was part of road and some shops constructed on Khasra number 295 were constructed encroaching land in Khasra number 293, Rana said. He further said there were 28 shops and 12 shops were constructed three years ago in which one was in the name of former minister Dharam Singh Saini.

Rana said sub divisional magistrate (SDM), Sadar, investigated the complaint lodged by one Pramod Kumar of Chilkana on April 7. The SDM submitted the report on April 9 and taking cognizance of it, ADM (enforcement), Saharanpur, Archana Dwivedi directed Rana to issue notices to shop owners, including the former minister for constructing shops in an encroached land.

Four-time MLA from Nakur constituency of Saharanpur, Dr Dharam Singh Saini was a minister in Yogi 1.0 government. He quit the BJP ahead of the 2022 UP assembly election and joined the Samajwadi Party-Rashtriya Lok Dal alliance. He again contested from Nakur constituency but lost this time.