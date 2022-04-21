Shops on ‘encroached land’: Ex-UP minister, others asked to reply to notice within a week
Former Uttar Pradesh minister Dr Dharam Singh Saini and others have been issued notices for constructing shops on an encroached land. If they fail to submit their reply within seven days, their shops will be demolished, the notice says.
Saini, however, claimed that he purchased land for his shop through a proper registry and carried out the construction only after its map was passed by the nagar panchayat. He said a reply to the notice was being sent along with documents to the administration. He further said officials should look into the matter as to how the map was passed if it was an encroachment.
On the instructions of additional district magistrate (enforcement), Saharanpur, Archana Dwivedi, executive officer of Chilkana-Sultanpur nagar panchayat Jitendra Rana issued notices to the owners of 12 shops, including Saini, was April 19 (Tuesday).
Rana said over the phone that the matter pertained to “Khasra” (legal revenue department document specifying land details) number 293 and 295 near Chilkana bus stand. The land in Khasra number 293 was part of road and some shops constructed on Khasra number 295 were constructed encroaching land in Khasra number 293, Rana said. He further said there were 28 shops and 12 shops were constructed three years ago in which one was in the name of former minister Dharam Singh Saini.
Rana said sub divisional magistrate (SDM), Sadar, investigated the complaint lodged by one Pramod Kumar of Chilkana on April 7. The SDM submitted the report on April 9 and taking cognizance of it, ADM (enforcement), Saharanpur, Archana Dwivedi directed Rana to issue notices to shop owners, including the former minister for constructing shops in an encroached land.
Four-time MLA from Nakur constituency of Saharanpur, Dr Dharam Singh Saini was a minister in Yogi 1.0 government. He quit the BJP ahead of the 2022 UP assembly election and joined the Samajwadi Party-Rashtriya Lok Dal alliance. He again contested from Nakur constituency but lost this time.
-
BJP, RSS denting democracy and peace: Akhilesh
Lucknow: Samajwadi Party national president Akhilesh Yadav said on Thursday that the Bharatiya Janata Party and Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh agenda of hatred was seriously damaging democracy, unity and harmony in the country. The BJP and RSS incited people in the name of religion and played with the sentiments of the majority community, said the SP chief as quoted in a statement released by the party.
-
UP reports over 200 Covid cases after 47 days
The daily Covid-19 cases' count crossed the 200 mark after 47 days in Uttar Pradesh, where 205 more people tested positive on Thursday. On March 5, there were 200 new Covid-19 cases after which new daily cases stayed below 200. In Lucknow, 16 new cases were reported while six patients recovered. In all 8 new cases were male and 8 female. New cases were reported from Aliganj, Indira Nagar, Sarojininagar, Alambagh and Mohanlalganj.
-
Anti-Covid measures back in force as Lucknow puts guard up
Lucknow is back in combat mode as the district administration issued strict anti-Covid-19 guidelines to check the rising Covid-19 cases. The administration has directed officials to make special efforts to expedite the ongoing anti-Covid-19 vaccination drive. “Cases of Covid-19 are on the rise. Hence, we have decided to re-introduce the anti-Covid protocols to keep the infection at bay,” said Abhishek Prakash, district magistrate, while heading a meeting with the administration and the health department.
-
Mauritius PM, wife offer prayers at KV temple in Varanasi
Mauritius Prime Minister Pravind Kumar Jugnauth along with his wife Kobita Jugnauth offered prayers at the Kashi Vishwanath (KV) temple here on Thursday evening. They also visited and praised the Kashi Vishwanath corridor. Divisional commissioner, Varanasi, Deepak Agrawal gave a detailed information about the KV corridor (also called KV Dham) the Mauritius PM. The Mauritius PM along with a 17-member delegation reached on a three-day visit to Varanasi on Wednesday.
-
Prayagraj dist admn, religious leaders meet
Divisional commissioner Sanjay Goyal and ADG, Prayagraj zone, Prem Prakash, held a meeting with various religious leaders in the Gandhi Auditorium and urged them to help maintain communal harmony, on Thursday. The religious leaders present in the meeting were also asked for their suggestions regarding maintaining amity in society. No one's sentiment should be hurt and all religions should be respected. The common objective of all religions is public welfare, he pointed out.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics