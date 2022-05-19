Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Since January, action taken against 132 erring cops by Prayagraj SSP

Action was taken against cops for showing negligence in their works, misbehaviour with people and corrupt practices, said SSP Prayagraj Ajay Kumar
SSP Prayagraj Ajay Kumar has suspended 89 policemen, which includes seven SHOs, 26 sub-inspectors, 16 head constables, 37 constables and one follower. Meanwhile, 44 policemen, including 23 sub-inspectors, a head constable and 14 constables were sent to police lines. (Pic for representation)
Published on May 19, 2022 09:41 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Prayagraj

In an attempt to enforce accountability, take corrupt and lax cops to task and improve the overall law and order in the district, SSP Prayagraj Ajay Kumar has taken action against 132 policemen ever since taking charge in January this year.

During these 131 days, Kumar has suspended 89 policemen, which includes seven SHOs, 26 sub-inspectors, 16 head constables, 37 constables and one follower. Meanwhile, 44 policemen, including 23 sub-inspectors, a head constable and 14 constables were sent to police lines.

“Action has been taken against cops for showing negligence in their works, misbehaviour with people, corrupt practices and those having relations with criminals, musclemen, gamblers and suspected persons. The action was followed by an instant enquiry after receiving complaint against the concerned policemen,” the SSP said.

Recently, five cops, including SHO Naini, were suspended after it came to fore that a gang of thieves had taken shelter in a person’s house who used to run a betting racket in Naini area.

Tagore Town police outpost in-charge and three children constables were suspended after STF busted a betting racket in their area. A sub-inspector at Ghoorpur police station was suspended for abusing a tractor driver on the phone. Seventeen policemen were suspended after they were found continuously absent from their duties.

On Wednesday, the SSP suspended SHO Kotwali Narendra Prasad for negligence in duty.

