Since January, action taken against 132 erring cops by Prayagraj SSP
In an attempt to enforce accountability, take corrupt and lax cops to task and improve the overall law and order in the district, SSP Prayagraj Ajay Kumar has taken action against 132 policemen ever since taking charge in January this year.
During these 131 days, Kumar has suspended 89 policemen, which includes seven SHOs, 26 sub-inspectors, 16 head constables, 37 constables and one follower. Meanwhile, 44 policemen, including 23 sub-inspectors, a head constable and 14 constables were sent to police lines.
“Action has been taken against cops for showing negligence in their works, misbehaviour with people, corrupt practices and those having relations with criminals, musclemen, gamblers and suspected persons. The action was followed by an instant enquiry after receiving complaint against the concerned policemen,” the SSP said.
Recently, five cops, including SHO Naini, were suspended after it came to fore that a gang of thieves had taken shelter in a person’s house who used to run a betting racket in Naini area.
Tagore Town police outpost in-charge and three children constables were suspended after STF busted a betting racket in their area. A sub-inspector at Ghoorpur police station was suspended for abusing a tractor driver on the phone. Seventeen policemen were suspended after they were found continuously absent from their duties.
On Wednesday, the SSP suspended SHO Kotwali Narendra Prasad for negligence in duty.
-
11 arrested in Thane for running fake call centre
The Thane police, on Thursday, arrested 11 persons for allegedly running a fake call centre from Thane and targeting American citizens to extort money. During the raid, police seized laptops, modem, mobile phones, router, registers and computer hard disk computer besides ₹3.25 lakh cash. They have been produced before the court and remanded to police custody till May 26. A raid was conducted on Thursday.”
-
AKTU even semester exams rescheduled, to be held from June 4 to 27
Now the regular and carryover even semester undergraduate and postgraduate exams of Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University for the session 2021-22 will be held from June 4 to 27. Earlier, the exams were scheduled from May 25 to June 15. About 1.15 lakh candidates will appear in this examination to be held in two shifts in offline mode. To maintain the integrity of the examination, two observers have been deployed at each center.
-
Indrani Mukerjea to spend one more night in jail. The cash counter was closed
A day after the Supreme Court granted her bail, a special CBI court on Thursday allowed former media executive Indrani Mukerjea to be released on a personal bond of ₹2 lakh but she is likely to come out of jail only on Friday. Her lawyer Sana Khan suggested that the court impose the same conditions as were placed on her estranged husband placed on Pritam aka Peter Mukerjea for his release on February 6, 2020.
-
AIIMS Delhi removes charges for lab tests, X-rays, other investigations
In a move that will bring a huge respite to patients from the economically weaker sections, the All India Institute of Medical Sciences on Thursday issued an order removing all charges for lab tests, X-rays and other investigations in the hospital, the hospital administration said. The order issued by AIIMS's medical superintendent Dr DK Sharma on Thursday said that the hospital will no longer charge patients user fees for conducting lab investigations.
-
Illegal encroachments removed in Daria village
The Chandigarh estate department on Thursday removed illegal constructions outside the lal dora during a special anti-encroachment drive in Daria village. “Under construction foundations of new buildings, two new houses which were being built and a warehouse were demolished by the team,” said a UT official. “Team have also been deployed to informs the department if any other encroachments come up here,” said the official.
