Sincere efforts needed to make India ‘Jagatguru’ by following ideals of Gautam Buddha: Mayawati

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) national president Mayawati, while extending her greetings on Buddha Purnima on Monday, said there was a need to rise above all kinds of malice and narrow-mindedness and put together sincere efforts to make the country a ‘Jagatguru’ (world leader) by following the ideals of Gautam Buddha.

“Bowing down is a different matter, but there is wider utility and significance of making the life of people happy by following the ideals of saints and gurus like Gautam Buddha. That is why rising above all kinds of malice and narrow-mindedness, there is a need for sincere efforts to make the country ‘jagatguru’ again by following the life ideals of Tathagata Gautam Buddha for which BSP is striving and fighting and there is no going back from it,” she said.

She also said, for the special mission of social and economic change, the governments, besides the society, will also have to remove the difference between their words and deeds and make their intention pure and honest. “This will be a true tribute to Tathagata Gautam Buddha,” she said.

The BSP supremo also gave a detailed account of the works done by her government for the poor and deprived sections of the society by working on the path shown by Gautam Buddha.

She also said her government had created the Gautam Buddha Nagar and Mahamayanagar districts and also made Shravasti, Kushinagar and Kaushambi, associated with Gautam Buddha, as districts.

