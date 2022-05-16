Sincere efforts needed to make India ‘Jagatguru’ by following ideals of Gautam Buddha: Mayawati
Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) national president Mayawati, while extending her greetings on Buddha Purnima on Monday, said there was a need to rise above all kinds of malice and narrow-mindedness and put together sincere efforts to make the country a ‘Jagatguru’ (world leader) by following the ideals of Gautam Buddha.
“Bowing down is a different matter, but there is wider utility and significance of making the life of people happy by following the ideals of saints and gurus like Gautam Buddha. That is why rising above all kinds of malice and narrow-mindedness, there is a need for sincere efforts to make the country ‘jagatguru’ again by following the life ideals of Tathagata Gautam Buddha for which BSP is striving and fighting and there is no going back from it,” she said.
She also said, for the special mission of social and economic change, the governments, besides the society, will also have to remove the difference between their words and deeds and make their intention pure and honest. “This will be a true tribute to Tathagata Gautam Buddha,” she said.
The BSP supremo also gave a detailed account of the works done by her government for the poor and deprived sections of the society by working on the path shown by Gautam Buddha.
She also said her government had created the Gautam Buddha Nagar and Mahamayanagar districts and also made Shravasti, Kushinagar and Kaushambi, associated with Gautam Buddha, as districts.
Ludhiana | CMC Foundation awards 17 fellowships
Christian Medical College-Foundation for Advancement of International Medical Education and Research awarded 17 fellowships to senior faculty of medical colleges at its 17th annual international fellowship programme in health professions education and leadership. The convocation was preceded by the poster presentation by 2020 and 2021 fellows on their research projects in medical education. Chief guest Madhuri Kanitkar, vice-chancellor of Maharashtra University of Health Sciences, Nashik, Lieutenant General (retired), awarded the fellowships.
Two brothers arrested for gang-raping 20-year-old woman
Mumbai: Two brothers were arrested on Sunday for allegedly sexually assaulting a 20-year-old woman at knifepoint. Dharavi police station, PI, Pradeep Salekar said, “The two brothers entered the house in a broad daylight and raped her at knifepoint. The woman had come to Mumbai just two months ago.” Cops then arrested Nilesh Chauhan, 20, a resident of Vile-Parle and his brother Anil Chauhan, 19. The accused had come for a relative's marriage in Dharavi and stayed there for three days.
Ludhiana | GADVASU holds monthly seminar for dairy farmers
Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (GADVASU) organised a monthly seminar for dairy farmers to tackle different diseases in livestock owing to imbalance in nutrients. The seminar was held at Farmer Information Centre of the university and 45 farmers associated with Progressive Livestock Farmers Association participated in the seminar. Professor Dr Parminder Singh shared information for keeping input costs at a minimum level. The next seminar that will be held on June 9.
At 40.8 degrees Celsius, Pune sees warmest day of May 2022
Pune reported the warmest day of May this year as Shivajinagar recorded day temperature of 40.8 degrees Celsius, 4.1 degrees warmer than normal, on Monday. Along with Shivajinagar, Lohegaon reported day temperature at 40.5 degrees Celsius, which was also 3.5 degrees warmer than normal, on Monday. On Sunday, parts of Vidarbha reported heatwave-like conditions. The highest maximum temperature reported across Maharashtra on Monday was at 44.1 degrees Celsius at Akola in Vidarbha.
Prayagraj SSP mingles with public to get first-hand feedback on law and order
In a bid to observe law and order situation and get first-hand opinion of public regarding cops and their working, SSP Prayagraj Ajay Kumar is visiting parks and other public places these days and interacting with common people. The senior cop is visiting parks and places where morning walkers arrive in large numbers. He said he visited Cariappa Road on Monday and interacted with many morning walkers there.
