Sipping tea, with a plateful of politics

PRAYAGRAJ: With impending Lok Sabha elections, the ubiquitous tea stalls and cafes here have once again turned into a forum for political debates. Although tea and coffee stalls are not allowed to remain open till late at night, they are favourite hang-outs for people and supporters of different political parties. (Pic for representation)

People can be seen and heard analysing the political situation and making speculations over different possibilities in the upcoming polls over a cuppa.

Declaration of names of BJP candidates from Allahabad and Phulpur Lok Sabha seats on Wednesday has also heated the poll atmosphere. People discussed these names and the fact if they will be able to attract voters in their favour.

Speculations are being made about the victory of different candidates and which party will come to power. Long discussions, especially in the old city area, are helping voters form an opinion ahead of the voting day.

A large crowd, more than usual, is being witnessed at most of the tea stalls during the poll season. Not only workers of political parties but people from all walks of life discuss politics at tea and coffee stalls in Atala, Akbarpur, Khuldabad, Rani Mandi, Loknath, Kalyani Devi, Muthiganj, Bahadurganj, Kydganj, Chakia, Daraganj, Katra, Kareli, Noor Ullah Road etc.

“People in Prayagraj are addicted to politics and have a keen interest in political discussions, usually at tea stalls,” says Abhay Awasthi, a local senior Congress leader.

Several cups of tea are consumed as an argument ensues. All have different views on different political issues and political organisations. It is almost difficult for these discussions to reach a conclusion, Awasthi says .

A similar debate rages at a tea stall in Akbarpur area. Arshad and Rashid, two local traders, say political discussions are an essential part of the poll season and the tea adds the necessary spice to the debate.

Chhotu and Sanjay are contractors and move around in the city for their work during the day. They visit different tea stalls every day and thus have an interesting take on the political debates. “The most interesting part of political discussions at these tea stalls is that they do not come to any conclusion. Each participant has logic to counter the opponents’ claims. Some are staunch supporters of a particular party and try to gain support through their arguments,” they said.

In old city areas, the topic of debate is whether or not the minority community is supporting AIMIM . Sitting outside a tea stall at Atala, a group of residents argue over giving votes to AIMIM. While Rehan, Afzal and others say that AIMIM may get some seats, others immediately rule out their claims.

Political discussions at tea stalls in Chakia area were always centred around former MP and Mafiosi-turned-politician Atiq Ahmad ahead of every poll. As Atiq or members of his family have been continuously contesting state and parliamentary elections from 1989 till 2017, his supporters have always held political discussions. However, with Atiq and Ashraf dead, now their old political affiliations and elections are being discussed.