Sirathu MLA meets deputy CM Maurya

BJP’s Sirathu MLA Sheetla Prasad Patel with deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya in Lucknow. (Sourced)
Published on Jan 17, 2022 12:28 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

LUCKNOW: Sheetla Prasad Patel, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) lawmaker from Sirathu assembly constituency met deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya, who has replaced him as a candidate from the seat in Kaushambi district, on Sunday.

The meeting took place at Maurya’s Kalidas Marg residence in the state capital. “Popular BJP lawmaker from Sirathu visited me to congratulate me on my birth-place becoming my karmabhoomi too,” Maurya tweeted after the meeting.

The Sirathu MLA was among the 20 BJP lawmakers who were dropped by the party. However, the Sirathu MLA was all praise for the BJP and Maurya.

“Keshavji was elected from the seat in 2012 and in 2017 UP elections he had introduced me from this seat. So, in a way, it’s like returning his seat back to him. He is a big leader and his being fielded by the party from the seat is a happy occasion for all of us,” the BJP MLA said.

“The organisation has fielded both chief minister Yogi Adityanath and the deputy CM with a specific purpose and both will win their seats with a handsome margin,” the Sirathu MLA said.

The assembly constituency is dominated by Dalits and OBCs. Sirathu goes to polls in the fifth phase on February 27.

