SIT to seek remand of Atiq-Ashraf shooters

ByHT Correspondent
Apr 18, 2023 08:22 PM IST

The remand of the three assailants — Arun Maurya, 18, Sunny Singh, 23, and Lavlesh Tiwari, 22 — is aimed at ascertaining their motive behind the killings

LUCKNOW The Special Investigation Team (SIT) constituted to investigate the murder of gangster brothers Atiq Ahmad and Khalid Azeem alias Ashraf is likely to apply for the custody remand of the three assailants involved in the crime, said police officials.

The trio had shot dead the gangster brothers while they were taken for medical examination at Motilal Nehru (Colvin) Divisional hospital on Saturday night in the presence of several police personnel, media persons and hospital staff. (Pic for representation)
The remand of the three assailants — Arun Maurya, 18, Sunny Singh, 23, and Lavlesh Tiwari, 22 — is aimed at ascertaining their motive behind the killings. The SIT will also soon recreate the crime scene as part of its ongoing investigation.

The trio had shot dead the gangster brothers while they were taken for medical examination at Motilal Nehru (Colvin) Divisional hospital on Saturday night in the presence of several police personnel, media persons and hospital staff. The shooters were arrested from the spot without any resistance.

The SIT comprises additional police commissioner Satish Chandra, the main investigating officer, and two assistant investigation officers — assistant police commissioner Satyendra Prasad Tiwari and crime branch inspector Om Prakash. The team will be supervised by another committee comprising additional director general (Prayagraj Zone) Bhanu Bhaskar, Prayagraj police commissioner Ramit Sharma and director of Forensic Science Laboratory Archana Tripathi.

A senior police official said SIT would focus on extracting information from the three assailants about the motive behind the killings. He said it was hard to believe that three shooters from three districts of Bundelkhand region and west UP got united for the killing without any other common goal.

Investigators were suspecting that there was a mastermind at whose behest the three had executed the murder. It was also surprising that the assailants procured foreign-made pistols and planned the conspiracy independently, he added.

He said the assailants were lodged in the high-security barrack of Pratapgarh district jail, nearly 65km from Prayagraj. They were first lodged in Naini jail of Prayagraj on April 16, but where shifted to Pratapgarh as Atiq’s second-eldest son Ali and many of his aides were lodged there.

Atiq and Ashraf, who were lodged in Sabarmati jail of Ahmedabad, Gujarat and Bareilly jail in UP, respectively, were recently brought to Prayagraj for questioning in connection with the murders of lawyer Umesh Pal and his two police gunners on February 24. Atiq and Ashraf, along with other people, were accused in the murder of Umesh Pal, who was prime witness in the murder of BSP MLA Raju Pal in January 2005. The two brothers were also accused in Raju Pal’s murder.

