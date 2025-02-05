Sitapur Congress MP’s bail rejected in rape case

The Sitapur MP/MLA court on Wednesday rejected the bail petition of Congress MP from Sitapur, Rakesh Rathore, who was arrested and lodged in Sitapur district jail since January 30. Sitapur Congress MP Rakesh Rathore (HT File Photo)

Rathore is accused of raping a 45-year-old woman by promising to marry and build her political career, confirmed police and prosecution officials on Wednesday.

They said the MP would have to continue to remain in jail under judicial custody till the next court date on January 11, or he can get bail from the higher court as the MP/MLA court has turned down his bail plea.

Sitapur district government counsel, Prashant Shukla, confirmed that the MP/MLA court, judge Dinesh Kumar Nagar had rejected the bail petition of the Congress MP after hearing the arguments of defence and prosecution counsel earlier in the day. He said the defence counsel, Kuldeep Pandey, however, tried to defend the case but the court was not convinced by his arguments. Now the defence will have to approach the Lucknow bench of the Allahabad high court to get bail in the case, he added.

Sitapur superintendent of police (SP), Chakresh Mishra, said that further investigation in the case is on and soon the police will apply to collect voice sample of the MP to match it with the voice in the call recording presented by the rape survivor claiming it of the accused.

The SP had informed that the FIR was lodged against the MP under Bhartiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS) sections 64 for rape, 351 (3) for criminal intimidation and 327 (2) for threatening using a firearm at Sitapur’s City Kotwali police station on January 17. He said the police arrested the MP after a chase of nearly two weeks and Sitapur chief judicial magistrate (CJM) court sent him to jail in judicial custody till February 11.

He said the MP had been elusive after the registration of the FIR amid attempts to get anticipatory bail in the case, and a Lucknow bench of Allahabad high court, on January 29, turned down his petition for anticipatory bail and directed him to surrender in the Sitapur district and sessions court within two weeks’ time.

The Sitapur police arrested him the next day from his house while he was addressing a press conference to clarify his stand over the allegations.

The Sitapur MP/MLA court had also turned down the anticipatory bail application of the Congress MP on January 23. Earlier, Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee (UPCC) president Ajay Rai had demanded a judicial inquiry to probe the accusations against the MP.