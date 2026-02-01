Site of Gomti source in Pilibhit to be developed with ghats, tourism facilities, cultural complex

A comprehensive development of the site from which the Gomti originates at Madhotanda village in Pilibhit district is on the cards with construction of ghats along the riverbank, pathways, a cultural complex, tourism facilities and new employment opportunities for local people. An illustration of a proposed ghat at the site of the Gomti river’s origin at Madhotanda village in Pilibhit. (SOURCED)

The Union ministry of jal shakti has given approval for preparation of a Detailed Project Report (DPR), sanctioning ₹56.88 crore for the rejuvenation, conservation and beautification of the Gomti’s origin at Madhotanda, a spokesperson said.

This initiative will revive the Gomti’s sanctity, dignity, and historical identity, said Union minister of state for commerce and industry; electronics and information technology Jitin Prasada in a post on X on Saturday.

The Gomti, a tributary of the Ganga, originates from Fulhaar Jheel, a natural lake near the village of Madhotanda, about 30 km east of Pilibhit town.

Prasada, the Pilibhit MP, also said, “Through this project, ghats along the Gomti riverbanks will be developed, a cultural complex will be constructed, tourism facilities will be enhanced, and new employment opportunities will be created for the local people.” He called it a “new beginning”.

In his post, Prasada thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union jal shakti minister CR Patil and chief minister Yogi Adityanath for the decision.

The DPR will also take into consideration the conservation of green spaces, tree plantation, environmental protection work and promotion of local handicrafts.

WAPCOS Ltd, a public sector undertaking under the ministry of jal shakti, has been instructed to prepare the DPR.

“This initiative will prove to be a milestone in the direction of environmental protection and the preservation of cultural heritage,” Prasada said.

He expressed confidence that the implementation of this comprehensive development plan will further strengthen Pilibhit’s identity at the national level and provide socio-economic momentum to the region.

Local people and social organisations have also welcomed this decision.