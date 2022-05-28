Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Six BJP workers arrested in U.P.’s Meerut over poster row
Six BJP workers arrested in U.P.’s Meerut over poster row

Those arrested were involved in placing a banner on the boundary wall of a Meerut police station forbidding BJP workers from entering the police station, said police
Those arrested in police custody in Meerut (HT Photo)
Published on May 28, 2022 10:54 PM IST
ByS Raju, Meerut

Police arrested six Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers for allegedly placing a banner reading “ BJP Karyakartaon Ka Thane Main Aana Mana Hai (BJP workers are forbidden from entering the police station)”on the boundary wall of a Meerut police station in U.P. and creating chaos there on Friday.

Six people identified for creating chaos and preventing police from discharging their duty were arrested on Friday night after a case was registered against them, senior superintendent of police (SSP), Meerut, Prabhakar Chaudhary said on Saturday.

BJP’s city unit president Mukesh Singhal, however, said both sides (party workers and police) should have shown patience. “I would advise party workers to avoid such direct confrontation with police in future,” Singhal added. Those arrested are Shambhu Pehalwan, Saharanpur Poshwal, Kuldeep Mansoori, Ankur Choudhary, Amar Sharma and Amit Bhadana.

SSP Prabhakar Chaudhary said a dispute over possession of a shop between two groups was reported in medical college police station on Friday afternoon. Police tried to resolve the issue through compromise.

Meanwhile, some anti-social elements arrived there and exerted pressure on the police to favour one group. In the meantime, a person from the crowd came with a banner and placed it on the outer wall of the police station. The banner was about prohibiting workers of a political party from entering the police station, the SSP added.

During investigation, it was found that thana police had nothing to do with this banner. Later, those involved in the matter were identified and arrested, the cop said.

On Friday, Samajwadi Party national president Akhilesh Yadav tweeted, “It has happened for the first time in five-six years, the people of ruling party are forbidden to enter police station. This is the state of BJP government in the state.”

