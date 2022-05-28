Six BJP workers arrested in U.P.’s Meerut over poster row
Police arrested six Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers for allegedly placing a banner reading “ BJP Karyakartaon Ka Thane Main Aana Mana Hai (BJP workers are forbidden from entering the police station)”on the boundary wall of a Meerut police station in U.P. and creating chaos there on Friday.
Six people identified for creating chaos and preventing police from discharging their duty were arrested on Friday night after a case was registered against them, senior superintendent of police (SSP), Meerut, Prabhakar Chaudhary said on Saturday.
BJP’s city unit president Mukesh Singhal, however, said both sides (party workers and police) should have shown patience. “I would advise party workers to avoid such direct confrontation with police in future,” Singhal added. Those arrested are Shambhu Pehalwan, Saharanpur Poshwal, Kuldeep Mansoori, Ankur Choudhary, Amar Sharma and Amit Bhadana.
SSP Prabhakar Chaudhary said a dispute over possession of a shop between two groups was reported in medical college police station on Friday afternoon. Police tried to resolve the issue through compromise.
Meanwhile, some anti-social elements arrived there and exerted pressure on the police to favour one group. In the meantime, a person from the crowd came with a banner and placed it on the outer wall of the police station. The banner was about prohibiting workers of a political party from entering the police station, the SSP added.
During investigation, it was found that thana police had nothing to do with this banner. Later, those involved in the matter were identified and arrested, the cop said.
On Friday, Samajwadi Party national president Akhilesh Yadav tweeted, “It has happened for the first time in five-six years, the people of ruling party are forbidden to enter police station. This is the state of BJP government in the state.”
-
60 buried trees found during dig at rail body site in Dwarka: Forest dept
Two days after the Delhi forest and wildlife department began excavations to find proof of illegal tree felling in Dwarka's Sector 21, where the Rail Land Development Authority is carrying out the Bijwasan Rail Terminal Redevelopment Project, the department has so far found over 60 trees, including “live trees”, buried at the location. Forest department officials claim that some of the trees which appear to be alive, may have been recently buried or felled.
-
Over 70% land acquired for bullet train project in state
MUMBAI About 71.25% of land acquisition for the high-speed train corridor, popularly known as the bullet train project, has been completed, as per National High Speed Rail Corporation Limited. However, there has been no land acquisition in Mumbai yet. While 46.71 per cent of the land was acquired in Maharashtra till January, the NHSRCL acquired over 70 per cent of land in the state by May, majority of the acquisition being in Thane district.
-
President Kovind to visit Ujjain's Mahakal Temple tomorrow: All you need to know
President Ram Nath Kovind will conclude his 2-day visit to Madhya Pradesh on Sunday, May 29, in the city of Ujjain. Read Madhya Pradesh: Expansion work of Ujjain's Mahakal Temple complex underway President Kovind will be accompanied by his wife, Savita Kovind. On Saturday, Ujjain's Collector, Ashish Singh, reviewed preparations ahead of the arrival of India's First Citizen and the First Lady. A total of five sectors have been declared as 'VIP sectors.'
-
Congress defamed Veer Savarkar: Yogi
Lucknow: Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday accused the Congress of defaming freedom fighter Vinayak Damodar Savarkar and asserted that his ideology was still relevant today. Yogi also pointed out that the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government had installed Savarkar's statue at Cellular Jail in Andaman and Nicobar islands. But the Congress government removed it.
-
Women who are sexually abused are presumed to be of loose character: Court chides defence
Mumbai: Sexual violence goes largely unreported because survivors fear being ridiculed and further stigmatized, the Mumbai sessions court observed on Wednesday and expressed displeasure saying “there is a general assumption that women who face sexual violence are of loose character and hence responsible for the violence.” The court made these observations while sentencing four men to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment for gangraping a woman in January 2019 at Mankhurd.
