Six injured in second e-bus mishap in UP’s Kanpur

In second such incident at the same place in nearly two weeks, six people were injured, one of them seriously, when another electric-bus hit several vehicles in Tat Mill area on Friday morning, police said. The speeding e-bus hit the people when traffic was on a halt due to red traffic light, they added. One of the injured was rushed to Lala Lajpat Rai Hospital with multiple fractures, the police said.

Praying for fast recovery of those hurt in the mishap, chief minister Yogi Adityanath has instructed the district administration officials to ensure all help to the injured. He also directed the officials to reach the site of the accident.

Six bystanders were killed and 12 others grievously injured after the drunk driver of an e-bus lost control and rammed it into several vehicles in Kanpur on January 30 night. Two accidents involving e-buses in a short span of time have alarmed the authorities concerned.

“The e-buses are being taken off the road for three days,” said commissioner, Kanpur division, Raj Shekhar. The decision was taken in consultation with commissioner of police, Vijay Singh Meena, who visited the site. “During the three days, the buses and their drivers will undergo a rigorous fitness check. The buses and drivers who clear the tests would be brought back to road,” Shekhar said.

Meena said a committee comprising the DCP traffic and the ADM city had been formed to look into all the aspects and suggest ways to make these buses and driving safer for the people.