Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Mar 04, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Five killed as dumper collides with auto in U.P.’s Rae Bareli

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Mar 04, 2025 06:58 AM IST

एक डंपर ट्रक और ऑटो-रिक्शा की टक्कर में यूपी के रायबरेली में पांच लोग मारे गए और पांच गंभीर रूप से घायल हुए। जांच जारी है।

Five people were killed and five others severely injured when a dumper truck collided with an auto-rickshaw in Lalganj area of Uttar Pradesh’s Rae Bareli district on Monday, police said.

The impact of the collision was such that six passengers died on the spot. (For Representation)
The impact of the collision was such that six passengers died on the spot. (For Representation)

The accident occurred on the Lalganj-Rae Bareli road near Badai Gangapur village, they added. As per the police, the auto-rickshaw was carrying 11 passengers. The impact of the collision was such that six passengers died on the spot, they added.

Two of the deceased were identified as Rajneesh alias Monu, 28, of Maheshnagar, Lalganj, and Nigam Bediya, 20, from Ekoni, Khiron, while the identities of four other victims were yet to be ascertained, the police said in a press note. The injured were rushed to the district hospital.

“The bodies have been sent for a post-mortem examination. Meanwhile, the dumper driver identified as Santosh Yadav has been detained and his vehicle has been impounded. Further probe into the matter is under way,” said Rae Bareli SP Yashveer Singh.

Additional SP, Rae Bareli, Sanjeev Sinha said the police arrived at the accident site shortly after receiving information.

See More
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, March 04, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On