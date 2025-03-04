Five killed as dumper collides with auto in U.P.’s Rae Bareli

Five people were killed and five others severely injured when a dumper truck collided with an auto-rickshaw in Lalganj area of Uttar Pradesh’s Rae Bareli district on Monday, police said. The impact of the collision was such that six passengers died on the spot. (For Representation)

The accident occurred on the Lalganj-Rae Bareli road near Badai Gangapur village, they added. As per the police, the auto-rickshaw was carrying 11 passengers. The impact of the collision was such that six passengers died on the spot, they added.

Two of the deceased were identified as Rajneesh alias Monu, 28, of Maheshnagar, Lalganj, and Nigam Bediya, 20, from Ekoni, Khiron, while the identities of four other victims were yet to be ascertained, the police said in a press note. The injured were rushed to the district hospital.

“The bodies have been sent for a post-mortem examination. Meanwhile, the dumper driver identified as Santosh Yadav has been detained and his vehicle has been impounded. Further probe into the matter is under way,” said Rae Bareli SP Yashveer Singh.

Additional SP, Rae Bareli, Sanjeev Sinha said the police arrived at the accident site shortly after receiving information.