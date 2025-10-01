Six killed as SUV rams into stationary truck in Muzaffarnagar

At least six people, including five members of a family, were killed and another seriously injured when their SUV collided with a stationary truck in Muzaffarnagar district on Wednesday morning, police said. The accident occurred around 7 am near Titavi village on the Panipat–Khatima highway. The victims were travelling from Haryana to Haridwar to immerse the ashes of a relative. The victims were travelling from Haryana to Haridwar to immerse the ashes of a relative. (Sourced)

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath expressed condolences to the bereaved families. “Chief minister Shri @myogiadityanath ji Maharaj has expressed profound grief over the loss of lives in a tragic road accident in Muzaffarnagar district and extended his condolences to the bereaved families. Maharaj ji has directed the district administration officials to ensure proper treatment for the injured,” the CM’s Office posted on X.

According to officials, seven people were in the SUV. Six of them, including three women, died on the spot. The deceased were identified as Piyush Juneja, 30, Mohini, 44, Anju, 30, Vimmi, 35, Rajender Kumar, 50, and driver Shiva, 30, all residents of Faridpur in Haryana. The lone survivor was rushed to a hospital in serious condition. Police said the family was engaged in the handloom business.

Eyewitnesses described the crash as extremely severe, causing panic at the site. Locals and passersby rushed to help before police arrived and took charge.

Deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Rupali Rao said an investigation has been launched into the accident. “The bodies have been sent for post-mortem,” she added.