Skill Development Program: Convocation ceremony held, 120 students felicitated
The deputy director, Uttar Pradesh Skill Development Mission, Ram Asrey Singh, said that the next step after skill development was connecting beneficiaries to employment opportunities, on Saturday.
Ram Asrey who was chief guest at the convocation ceremony of the Skill Development Program, held at Laxmi Smriti Vidyadaan Sansthan (LSVS), in Itaunja, said that this joint collaboration is a noble initiative and enables high quality skill development opportunities for people living in rural areas.
At the completion of three courses – beautician, tailoring and computer operator – 120 students were felicitated. A majority of the students who enrolled in the course were young women and girls from 10 villages near Itaunja.
All three courses have been a huge success. The programme was launched in November 2021 and will soon start the next batch.
The programme is being jointly conducted by Laxmi Smriti Vidyadaan Sansthan, Study Hall Educational Foundation (SHEF) and Jan Shikshan Sansthan (under the ministry of skill development and entrepreneurship), Lucknow.
Urvashi Sahni, founder and CEO of SHEF, IB Singh, senior advocate at Allahabad High Court’s Lucknow Bench and Anil Kumar Srivastava, director of Jan Shikshan Sansthan, were among those present at the ceremony.
“We now need to focus on finding good employment opportunities for the girls and women who have completed the course. It is also the responsibility of men and boys present here to support and encourage their sisters, daughters and mothers in order for them to excel and become independent,” said Urvashi Sahni.
IB Singh, also the patron of Laxmi Smriti Vidyadaan Sansthan said, “I am grateful to SHEF and Jan Shikshan Sansthan for collaborating with us. This programme is a boon for my village, especially for the girls and women. I have seen young girls travelling from far and bringing their sisters and mothers along from nearby villages and I feel my dream of educating children, especially girls so that they can get employed is coming true.”
