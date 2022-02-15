SKM to approach SC over Lakhimpur violence case: Tikait

LAKHIMPUR KHERI Farmer leader Rakesh Tikait on Tuesday said the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) will approach the Supreme Court over the Lakhimpur Kheri violence episode in which eight people, including four farmers, were killed.

Ashish Mishra, son of Union minister Ajay Mishra ‘Teni’, is a key accused in the case and the Allahabad high court granted him bail on February 10. Ashish was expected to walk out of the jail on Tuesday.

“The entire country and the world watched the infamous Lakhimpur Kheri episode of Ashish Mishra, who despite having committed a heinous crime, got bail within three months,” said Tikait, spokesperson, Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU). He said people must think if they wanted such a dictatorial government or a system in which a person accused of mowing down people under vehicles got released within three months.

Tikait, along with other leaders of the SKM, including Shiv Kumar ‘Kakka’, was addressing a press conference here in course of SKM’s campaign in UP to appeal UP voters to punish the ruling party during the assembly elections. The BKU is part of the SKM.

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) alleged that the central government had not worked for fulfilling its promises towards farmers despite announcement by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and appealed to the people of Uttar Pradesh to “punish the BJP”.

Farmer leaders Rakesh Tikait and Shiv Kumar said the government had made several assurances, including over the issue of minimum support price (MSP) for crops, in the wake of the farmers’ protest but failed to deliver.

“Among the promises were that all cases lodged against protestors would be taken back, families of those who died during the agitation will get financial compensation, farmers will be kept out of the ambit of electricity bills,” they said.

“No progress has so far been made on the formation of a committee to make minimum support guarantee law,” added the leaders. Sharma said the Prime Minister had on November 19, 2021 announced that a committee would be formed for MSP but that had not happened yet.

Tikait also hit out at the BJP for fighting the elections on communal agendas instead of working for development.

Appealing to the people to stay cautious over the “communal campaign during polls,” he claimed: “In the recently concluded phases of UP polls, the Hindu-Muslim factor failed to woo voters, causing concerns in the ruling government.”

Responding to queries on the hijab row, Tikait said: “Hisab, kitab (accountability) and not hijab would serve the public.”

Later, farmer the leaders issued pamphlets in which they accused the BJP government of ignoring the interests of farmers and the “martyrdom of 750 farmers” in the agitation.