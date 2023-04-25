Fugitive Shaista Parveen may be trying to save Atiq’s ‘massive wealth’, say cops

Even as Shaista Parveen, the wife of slain gangster-politician Atiq Ahmed, remains out of police reach two months after the murder of lawyer Umesh Pal and his two police guards in which she is one of the accused, police officials say she may be trying to anyhow save the benami properties in which her husband had invested. Shaista Parveen is an accused in the Umesh Pal murder case. (HT file photo)

After Atiq, only Shaista has the information about his massive wealth he had earned during the past four decades, the officials added. Also, only she has the right to stake claim to it, they say. Meanwhile, the police carried out raids at Sallahpur and Hatwa villages of Prayagraj searching for fugitive Shaista Parveen on Tuesday.

It is suspected that Shaista and some other women of Atiq’s family who are accused in Umesh Pal murder case may be hiding there, say police aware of the development. Atiq Ahmed’s brother Khalid Azeem aka Ashraf’s in-laws’ house is also in Sallahpur village which falls under jurisdiction of Puramufti village on outskirts of Prayagraj.

Atiq Ahmed and his brother Khalid Azeem aka Ashraf were shot dead by three assailants in full public view while they were being taken for a medical check-up at a hospital in Prayagraj on April 15 night.

Police officials say Shaista Parveen may be hiding in Prayagraj or surrounding region. After Atiq and Ashraf’s death, she has now limited means and support and it is unlikely that she may flee to some far-off place, they add.

Officials claimed that Atiq during questioning had given information about many of his partners who have his benami properties in Delhi, Noida and western Uttar Pradesh. Atiq also made investments in diamond mining, dairy and other projects in Gujarat, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Delhi and even in Mumbai. Shaista Parveen may have knowledge about these properties.

She may make attempts to reclaim them from the partners of Atiq in Prayagraj and other places. Police are also keeping eye on the activities of those who have been financers of Atiq or have used his money in their business and projects, cops say.

Meanwhile, even as officials say that Shaista and Ashraf’s wife Zainab Rubi may be changing locations frequently to avoid arrest, locals in Chakia area claim the duo may be observing the period of ‘iddat’ (over four months of seclusion after husband’s death) in hiding.