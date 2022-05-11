Smriti promises Amethi girl visit to ISRO

LUCKNOW In yet another step to engage with Amethi, union women and child development minister, Smriti Irani, has promised students of her Lok Sabha constituency of arranging their visit to the country’s top institutes.

Next month, she would ensure a visit by a student of her constituency to the headquarters of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO).

During her recent two-day visit to Amethi that concluded on Tuesday, Smriti distributed tablets at a school to students in her constituency. After the distribution, Smriti was having a discussion with students about their future plans when a student from polytechnic in Jagdishpur, Neetu Maurya, expressed a desire to visit ISRO headquarters.

“The minister assured the student that she would ensure she gets to visit ISRO, sometime next month,” said a BJP leader who had accompanied the minister during her visit.

“If there are more students who want to visit national institutes so that they can contribute to national development, then I will ensure that,” she said on the occasion.

The minister’s Amethi tour had come days after she triggered a buzz about the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP’s) plans in Wayanad (Kerala), Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s Lok Sabha constituency, where she visited ahead of her Amethi visit.

Rahul Gandhi had contested from two constituencies in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. He had won the Wayanad seat, but lost the family bastion of Amethi.

While moving from one place to another, Smriti also stopped by to have “ganne ka ras (sugarcane juice)” that was being sold by a vendor in Amethi. She also ensured that other women, who had gathered on seeing her, also had the juice.