Smriti promises Amethi girl visit to ISRO
LUCKNOW In yet another step to engage with Amethi, union women and child development minister, Smriti Irani, has promised students of her Lok Sabha constituency of arranging their visit to the country’s top institutes.
Next month, she would ensure a visit by a student of her constituency to the headquarters of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO).
During her recent two-day visit to Amethi that concluded on Tuesday, Smriti distributed tablets at a school to students in her constituency. After the distribution, Smriti was having a discussion with students about their future plans when a student from polytechnic in Jagdishpur, Neetu Maurya, expressed a desire to visit ISRO headquarters.
“The minister assured the student that she would ensure she gets to visit ISRO, sometime next month,” said a BJP leader who had accompanied the minister during her visit.
“If there are more students who want to visit national institutes so that they can contribute to national development, then I will ensure that,” she said on the occasion.
The minister’s Amethi tour had come days after she triggered a buzz about the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP’s) plans in Wayanad (Kerala), Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s Lok Sabha constituency, where she visited ahead of her Amethi visit.
Rahul Gandhi had contested from two constituencies in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. He had won the Wayanad seat, but lost the family bastion of Amethi.
While moving from one place to another, Smriti also stopped by to have “ganne ka ras (sugarcane juice)” that was being sold by a vendor in Amethi. She also ensured that other women, who had gathered on seeing her, also had the juice.
BPSC paper leak: ‘Nothing in order at exam centre under lens’
The examination centre at Veer Kunwar Singh College in Ara, whose principal is among the four people arrested in connection with the “leak” of question paper of 67th combined (preliminary) competitive examination for Bihar's civil services conducted by the Bihar Public Service Commission, flouted several examination guidelines, according to an official of Economic Offence Unit of the state police, which is probing the case.
Fire breaks out at Vishvesvaraya Bhawan; files gutted
Stacks of government records are feared to have been gutted after a major fire broke out Wednesday morning at Vishvesvaraya Bhawan, which is located on the main road of Bihar's capital Patna and houses offices of various departments of the state government, officials said. The building, which is a secretariat, houses offices of Bihar State Planning Board, rural works department, road construction department and minor water resources department.
Tejashwi meets CM to discuss caste census in Bihar
A day after setting an ultimatum, Bihar's leader of opposition Tejashwi Yadav on Wednesday met chief minister Nitish Kumar on the issue of holding a statewide caste census and said Yadav has received an assurance that the government was serious on the issue. This is the third interaction between the two leaders in the last 20 days. The last caste census was held in India in 1931.
UPSESSB: Applications invited to fill 10 vacant posts
The department of secondary education has invited applications for the appointment to vacant posts of 10 members of UP Secondary Education Services Selection Board (UPSESSB). The last date for applying is May 14. Additional chief secretary, secondary education department, Aradhana Shukla, said that interested candidates can apply in the prescribed format and submit their application in room number -135, main secretariat building, section-5 of the secondary education department.
Shirdi airport: Passenger traffic crosses 11-lakh mark in April
Chief Minister Uddhav Thackray lauded the progress of Shirdi airport on Tuesday as the passenger footfall at Shirdi crossed the 11-lakh mark in April 2022. “Along with Shirdi, other airports in the state should also provide quality service to the flyers, and Maharashtra Airport Development Company Limited should focus on it,” said Thackeray.
