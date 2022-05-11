Socialists have faith in courts, hope Azam is out of jail soon: Akhilesh Yadav

Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday said the public and socialists have full faith in courts and hoped that SP leader Azam Khan will get justice and come out of jail soon.

Akhilesh Yadav made the remark in response to a query during an interaction with media persons in Azamgarh.

The SP chief had reached the residence of former forest minister Dara Singh Chauhan at Gelwara in Azamgarh on Wednesday to pay tribute to his mother.

Akhilesh Yadav alleged that it was the constant effort of the government to keep up the pressure on Azam Khan and prevent him from coming out of jail

Responding to a question on the sedition law, he said that since the formation of the BJP government those people who are against them have been facing such cases.

After Dara Chauhan’s house, Akhilesh reached the district jail to meet the SP workers.

These workers were arrested for sitting on a dharna outside the FCI godown a day before the counting of votes for the assembly elections in March.

The workers had created a ruckus after some postal ballots were allegedly found in a government vehicle. Akhilesh Yadav said the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh wanted to scare people with bulldozers.

It wants to scare the opposition parties and Muslim brothers, he added.

There is a university in Azamgarh which is respected not only in the country but also abroad, he said, adding the boundary of that university was also demolished.

The maximum number of illegal houses belonged to BJP workers, Akhilesh Yadav alleged.

Akhilesh left for Lucknow in the evening.