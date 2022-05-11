Socialists have faith in courts, hope Azam is out of jail soon: Akhilesh Yadav
Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday said the public and socialists have full faith in courts and hoped that SP leader Azam Khan will get justice and come out of jail soon.
Akhilesh Yadav made the remark in response to a query during an interaction with media persons in Azamgarh.
The SP chief had reached the residence of former forest minister Dara Singh Chauhan at Gelwara in Azamgarh on Wednesday to pay tribute to his mother.
Akhilesh Yadav alleged that it was the constant effort of the government to keep up the pressure on Azam Khan and prevent him from coming out of jail
Responding to a question on the sedition law, he said that since the formation of the BJP government those people who are against them have been facing such cases.
After Dara Chauhan’s house, Akhilesh reached the district jail to meet the SP workers.
These workers were arrested for sitting on a dharna outside the FCI godown a day before the counting of votes for the assembly elections in March.
The workers had created a ruckus after some postal ballots were allegedly found in a government vehicle. Akhilesh Yadav said the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh wanted to scare people with bulldozers.
It wants to scare the opposition parties and Muslim brothers, he added.
There is a university in Azamgarh which is respected not only in the country but also abroad, he said, adding the boundary of that university was also demolished.
The maximum number of illegal houses belonged to BJP workers, Akhilesh Yadav alleged.
Akhilesh left for Lucknow in the evening.
-
Ludhiana | PAU student conferred consolation prize for paper presentation at int’l conference
Engineer Ruchika Zalpouri, PhD scholar, from department of processing and food engineering, Punjab Agricultural University, has been awarded consolation prize at the international conference on 'Water, Agriculture, Dairy and Food Processing for Sustainable Economy' held at Baru Sahib, Himachal Pradesh on March 25 and 26.
-
Maha govt panel says it can’t allow 16-year-old girl to donate liver to father
On Wednesday, the girl's lawyer Tapan Thatte presented before a vacation bench of Justices AK Menon and NR Borkar the authorisation panel's report dismissing her application. It said the recipient of the organ donation - the girl's father - was a chronic alcoholic, which was the possible reason behind hepatic failure, and there was no evidence of his rehabilitation documented.
-
Uttar Pradesh government, NBRI to join hands to promote flower farming
The Uttar Pradesh government has agreed to join hands with the CSIR-National Botanical Research Institute to prepare a roadmap for the promotion of flower farming in the state under the National Floriculture Mission launched by the Centre more than two years ago, people aware of the development said. CSIR-NBRI director SK Barik sought the state government's support in its endeavours. Horticulture department director RK Tomar said currently the state government had no separate scheme for floriculture promotion.
-
BJP MP from Kaiserganj galvanising saints’ support against Raj Thackeray’s proposed Ayodhya visit
The proposed visit of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray to Ayodhya on June 5 has started generating political heat in Uttar Pradesh. While BJP MP from Kaiserganj Braj Bhushan Sharan Singh is galvanising the support of the saints' community against the visit, the party's Ayodhya MP Lallu Singh is ready to welcome the politician from Maharashtra. Raj Thackeray has announced plans to offer prayers at the Ram Janmabhoomi in Ayodhya.
-
Lucknow: CBI arrests accused in two land fraud cases
The Central Bureau of Investigation on Wednesday arrested an absconding accused, Ashok Pathak, who was named in two separate cases for selling land with the forged signature of the mutwalli (manager or superintendent) of the Waqf Board (in Lucknow), said a press statement shared by CBI officials.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics