SOG team attacked during raid in Prayagraj, six arrested

A three-member special operations group (SOG) team of the district police came under attack from kin, including women, of an illegal arms smuggler when the team raided his home in Rajapur locality in an effort to nab him late on Friday night.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A woman allegedly bit a sub-inspector while other members of the family indulged in stone pelting that resulted in injuries to a constable forcing the SOG team to retreat. Later a raid with additional police force led to the arrest of six people from the spot, police said.

Superintendent of police (city) Dinesh Singh said the two injured policemen had been given first aid at a private hospital and both were fine. “Action is being taken against all the six nabbed accused, including the illegal weapons smuggler,” he added.

Police said the SOG team had caught a man with an illegal weapon recently and during interrogation he revealed that he had bought the weapon from one Ajay Pasi, a resident of Rajapur, allegedly involved in supplying illegal weapons in the district and nearby areas.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

An SOG team led by SI Ashish Kumar and comprising constables Manish and Arvind reached the site in search of Ajay Pasi late on Friday night. Some people, including a woman, were consuming alcohol outside a house. The SOG team asked them about Ajay Pasi which resulted in the people present in the group surrounding them and after hurling abuses attacking the policemen.

A woman bit the SI while others assaulted the policemen first by hand and then by pelting stones and bricks at them when they were retreating which resulted in constable Manish sustaining injuries on his head. Getting the news, additional police team led by SP (city) again raided the spot and managed to nab Ajay Pasi and five others involved in the incident.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}