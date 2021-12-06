Some parties recalling Babasaheb’s contribution for vested interests: Mayawati

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Monday said the weaker sections of the society will be empowered and their rights in the Constitution protected with the change of power at the Centre and in the state. Addressing a press conference at her party’s state unit office after paying tribute to Dr BR Ambedkar (1891-1956) on his 65th death anniversary, she said, “Babasaheb Ambedkar had called upon the suppressed community to get united to capture political power for their emancipation and upliftment. Those against the ideals of Ambedkar are in power today. Rather than taking to the street, the BSP believes in changing power at the Centre and in the state.”

“The four BSP governments (1995, 1997, 2002 and 2007) in Uttar Pradesh had launched several schemes for the welfare and empowerment of weaker sections. The BSP government launched several schemes and projects in the name of Babasaheb Ambedkar. The rival political parties are unable to digest the honour that was given to Ambedkar under the BSP regime,” she said.

“Dr Ambedkar devoted his life to and struggled for the empowerment of the weaker sections. He also ensured that the legal rights of the weaker sections were protected in the Constitution. Due to the casteist government at the Centre and in the state, the weaker sections are not able to get the benefits of their legal rights,” the BSP chief added.

“There are some political parties and organisations in the country that had opposed the humanitarian thoughts of Dr Ambedkar. When in power, these parties ignored Ambedkar but to serve their vested political interests these parties are recalling contribution of Babasaheb Ambedkar these days,” she alleged.

“The BSP has worked according to the ideals of Dr Ambedkar to create awareness among the suppressed communities and to free them from slave mentality. The movement launched by the BSP for the self-respect and empowerment of the weaker sections is continuing across the country. This movement will neither stop nor bow down to any political power,” the former UP chief minister said.

“The people have full faith in the leadership of the BSP. Some people and organisations are trying to divide the votes of Schedule Castes and Scheduled Tribes to serve their interests. They are trying to weaken the movement launched by the BSP for the empowerment of the weaker sections but people will reject them in the election. The BSP has full faith in its cadre. They will fight the ploy of the rivals to pave way for the formation of the BSP government. The BSP will also do well in Uttarakhand where it is contesting election on its own. It will form government in Punjab where it is contesting assembly election in alliance with Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD),” she claimed.

Slamming the Samajwadi Party (SP), the BSP chief said, “The SP has not secured victory in the assembly election yet but it has launched Vijay Rath Yatra. An SP MLA beat up a police officer at Chandauli. Under the SP rule, the goonda and mafia elements ruled the roost. The people can see that leaders of SP are taking law into their hand. There was complete lawlessness under the SP rule whereas rule of law prevailed in UP under the BSP government.” “Under the BJP government, atrocities are being inflicted on the weaker sections but it is not being reported in the media,” she alleged.