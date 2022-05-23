Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Some TB testing kits recalled over result accuracy doubts
lucknow news

Some TB testing kits recalled over result accuracy doubts

Officials said since samples of TB patients are double-checked particularly when a result is not clear hence patient care was not hampered due to recalling of TB testing kits.
The consumables/kits from five specific batches of both Truenat TB chips and Truenat MTB chips have been recalled. (pic for representation)
Published on May 23, 2022 09:54 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow

Consumables/kits for testing samples of TB patients via Truenat machines of five different batches have been recalled from centres across Uttar Pradesh after the firm manufacturing them said “they might give faulty results”.

“The firm had sent us an alert that during storage the chips stayed in humid condition hence they might not give accurate results. Hence, the consumables/kits from five specific batches of both Truenat TB chips and Truenat MTB chips have been recalled. The same was communicated to all testing centres to immediately stop testing with kits of these batches,” said Dr Santosh Gupta joint director (Tuberculosis).

He issued a circular to all additional directors and district tuberculosis control officer to ensure kits/consumables of these five particular batches were returned.

He said since the samples of TB patients are double-checked particularly when a result is not clear hence patient care was not hampered.

“Consumables/kits from these batches were sent across India. The consignment which we got was not a big one. Also the company has replaced them with new stock,” said Dr Gupta.

RELATED STORIES

Asked about the number of such consumables/kits that were recalled from the state, Dr Gupta said there were ‘not many.’

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP