Some TB testing kits recalled over result accuracy doubts
Consumables/kits for testing samples of TB patients via Truenat machines of five different batches have been recalled from centres across Uttar Pradesh after the firm manufacturing them said “they might give faulty results”.
“The firm had sent us an alert that during storage the chips stayed in humid condition hence they might not give accurate results. Hence, the consumables/kits from five specific batches of both Truenat TB chips and Truenat MTB chips have been recalled. The same was communicated to all testing centres to immediately stop testing with kits of these batches,” said Dr Santosh Gupta joint director (Tuberculosis).
He issued a circular to all additional directors and district tuberculosis control officer to ensure kits/consumables of these five particular batches were returned.
He said since the samples of TB patients are double-checked particularly when a result is not clear hence patient care was not hampered.
“Consumables/kits from these batches were sent across India. The consignment which we got was not a big one. Also the company has replaced them with new stock,” said Dr Gupta.
Asked about the number of such consumables/kits that were recalled from the state, Dr Gupta said there were ‘not many.’
