Soon, all old, present records of Allahabad University students to be available online
Soon, students will be able to access all the old and present records of Allahabad University and its constituent colleges online.
Both present and former students would be able to get their marksheets and other documents verified by their employer and other institutions online.
Presently, the entire process of verification of documents is done through post and manually, often taking days. Now the authorities of AU have decided that educational records of all the students, be it former, present, or future would be uploaded online. For this, the university has registered itself with the National Academic Depository (NAD), AU officials said.
This will also help the students in terms of the new national education policy-2020. Under it, the system of lateral entry in all the courses will be implemented. Thus, students will be able to complete the different parts of the same course from different institutions. For example, a student in the first year of a course at AU can get admission to another institute in the second year of the same course, under lateral entry. In such a situation, with all the educational records of the students, online the process of verification will be completed in one click, they further explained.
“The registration of Allahabad University has been done in NAD and the process of preparing more depositories has started. From this session, we will start uploading the data on NAD”, said AU PRO, Prof Jaya Kapoor.
The benefits of registering in NAD will not be limited to this aspect only. If a student gets a job somewhere and there is verification of educational records, then this process will be completed soon due to everything being online.
Each student will be given an ID number after the educational records are uploaded online. Based on this ID number, their educational record can be accessed online. Educational records will not be uploaded in the format of mark sheet, degree or certificate, but a separate format has been prescribed for this. In such a situation, online educational records will be limited to the process of verification only.
