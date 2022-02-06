Soon, help desks for students at police stations in Prayagraj

PRAYAGRAJ: In the aftermath of a series of student protests in the city, police officials will soon chalk out a plan to set up help desks for students at police stations of localities where there are a large number of students. Police will now try to sort out problems of the students through these help desks. Moreover, the help desks will also help police connect with students and bridge communication gap with them, according to officials.

To note, youths in large numbers assembled at Prayag railway station and tried to block the tracks against alleged anomalies in RRB examinations. In a bid to disperse the youths, police had to use force. Later some videos surfaced in which cops were seen beating students and breaking doors of lodges. The incident caused much resentment among students, many of whom claimed they were not part of the protests. Police officials said that miscreants among the protesting youths caused the violence.

Now in a bid to connect with the students and encourage them to share their problems with the police, officials are planning to set up help desks at Colonelganj, Georgetown, Shivkuti, Cantonment and other police stations.

Students may report their problems at help desks. Student and youths often have complaints regarding sudden increase in rent by lodge owners, unnecessary disturbance caused by locals which affects their studies, minor disputes between them etc. Moreover, students often have to face harassment from fellow students over different issues. All such problems can be reported at student help desks and appropriate and instant action will be taken.

Students can also report to police about miscreants who often take shelter in private lodges and hostels and cause disturbance.

Police officials said that the step would also help bring down the number of suicide cases among students. They may take help and counseling and seek solutions for their problems.

IG Range Rakesh Singh said discussion over setting up student helpdesks would soon be held and the plan will be finalized thereafter.