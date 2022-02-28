SP alleges “vote transfer” conspiracy by BJP, BSP
LUCKNOW The Samajwadi Party (SP) on Monday wrote to the Election Commission of India and the UP DGP, accusing the BJP and the BSP of a “vote transfer conspiracy”.
“The BJP, in connivance with the BSP, has circulated a fake statement on social media that quotes SP state president Naresh Uttam Patel asking for transfer of SP votes to BJP candidates to defeat strong BSP candidates in all such constituencies in the sixth and seventh phases where the SP candidates are weak,” said SP state spokesperson Rajendra Chaudhary in his petition to the ECI and UP DGP.
The sixth and seventh phases of UP polls are scheduled on March 3 and 7.
Chaudhary, in the petition, said the fake letter (number 1162/2022 dated February 27) had counterfeit signatures of Naresh Uttam Patel and was being widely circulated on social media. He said the letter was circulated from a fake Facebook ID and mentioned the link of that ID. Chaudhary asked the DGP to track those who were operating the fake Facebook ID and file an FIR against them.
