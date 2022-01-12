SP announces 1st candidate for UP elections. It is from ally Sharad Pawar’s NCP

LUCKNOW: The Samajwadi Party (SP) on Wednesday named Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) KK Sharma as the party’s first candidate for UP assembly elections. The announcement was made on Twitter by the Samajwadi Party after the first joint meeting of the coalition led by the Akhilesh Yadav-led SP.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“The NCP leader KK Sharma will contest Bulandshahr’s Anupshar constituency (number 67) as the joint candidate of SP-NCP,” the Samajwadi Party said.

“NCP UP chief Umashankar Yadav ji met the SP national president Akhilesh Yadav and discussed elections. The NCP leader KK Sharma will be the joint candidate of SP-NCP for the Anupshahr constituency of Bulandshahr.

“There will be a change in 2022,” the SP tweeted, echoing the message that NCP chief Sharad Pawar made in Maharashtra when he spoke about the alliance between the NCP and SP in Uttar Pradesh. The Bharatiya Janata Party will lose the election and there will be a regime change, said Pawar, underlining that parties that share an ideology will align, and try to give an alternative.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The announcement came hours after SP chief Akhilesh Yadav held the first joint meeting of the SP’s alliance partners -Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD), Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP), Janwadi Party (Socialist), Mahan Dal, Apna Dal (Krishna Patel), and Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party-Lohia (PSP-L) - at the party’s Janeshwar Mishra Trust office in Lucknow. The meeting went on for 3 hours.

As he exited the meeting, Mahan Dal chief Keshav Dev Maurya said: “The meeting went on well. It happened in a harmonious atmosphere along with a nice breakfast. The ticket announcements will start soon”.

Elections for the 403 UP assembly seats will begin on February 10 and the results will be announced on March 10.

Samajwadi Party leaders said the SP was likely to field party candidates in about 350 of the 403 seats, and distribute the rest among the alliance partners. The Jayant Singh Chaudhary-led RLD is likely to get 36 seats, SBSP about 10, PSP-L about 10, and the rest will be distributed among the smaller allies.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON