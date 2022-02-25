SP, BSP have already lost, BJP will win over 300 seats: Shah

PRAYAGRAJ Union home minister Amit Shah on Friday said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) would win more than 300 seats in the 403-member UP assembly, claiming that the Samajwadi Party (SP) and the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) had already lost the election, looking at the voting trends in the last four phases of the polls so far.

Shah was addressing public meetings at Soraon in Prayagraj and at Sirathu in Kaushambi to seek votes for UP deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya. He also addressed a gathering in Rampur Khas assembly area of Pratapgarh.

In the last four phases of assembly elections in UP, 232 out of 403 assembly seats have gone to polls.The seven-phased UP polls were underway in the state and the fifth phase scheduled on February 27 will majorly cover the eastern region, including Prayagraj region, Ayodhya, Rae Bareli, and Amethi districts.

The home minister warned the public from those doing politics on the basis of religion and caste and urged the people to vote for the BJP.

“Those opposing the BJP (Samajwadi Party) have spectacles on their eyes. Through one glass they see caste and through another, they see religion. You and I are not visible in either of the glasses. Those who do politics on the basis of caste and religion cannot do good to the poor and backwards,” he said.

Shah said the third wave of the pandemic was not severe because the Modi government provided free Covid vaccines to the people of the country.

“After the vaccine was discovered, Akhilesh Yadav tweeted asking people not to take the vaccine saying that it is Modi vaccine. He, who ridiculed the Covid vaccine, got himself vaccinated secretly after 10 days,” he added.

“Samajwadi Party means SP, but in reality it means ‘Sampatti and Parivar’. This party collects wealth and gives important posts to its family members. During I-T raids in Kanpur, immense wealth was found from a person famous for ‘Samajwadi itr’. Akhilesh was irritated and opposed the raid as he has connections with the person known for ‘Samajwadi itr’,” claimed Shah.

Seeking votes for BJP and Apna Dal candidates, Amit Shah said: “In the NDA meeting, Anupriya Patel said there was no reservation for backward society in the NEET examination. Within seven days, Prime Minister Narendra Modi made it easy for aspiring doctors by giving reservation in the NEET examination.”

On BJP’s alliance with other parties in UP, he said, “Our alliance with Nishad Party and Apna Dal is a winning alliance. All three of us are working for the welfare of backwards, poor, downtrodden people of society. Your vote to the Nishad Party and Apna Dal will strengthen Prime Minister Modi.”

“The Congress, the SP and the BSP ruled this state for 70 years, but did not even construct toilets for poor homes. The BJP government constructed 2.61 crore toilets across UP and electricity was provided to 1.41 homes in the state. Power disruption for long hours was common earlier but now people are getting 20-24 hours supply under the Yogi government. If the BJP comes to power, then daughters of poor Dalits and backwards will be given free scooty, if they study further,” he said.

Shah said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had provided gas cylinders to 1.67 crore houses of Uttar Pradesh. “Now, if you vote the BJP government back to power, then Yogi Adityanath’s government will give you one gas cylinder free of cost on Holi and Deepawali.”

“No mafia is now harassing people. Atiq Ahmad, Azam Khan and Mukhtar Ansari are in jail. They will be out again if, by mistake, people again vote for the Samajwadi Party. If you want that mafias should be in jail, then press the button of ‘lotus’ on February 27,” emphasized Shah.

The home minister said the Yogi Adityanath-led government also freed land worth ₹2,000 crore from mafias and constructed houses for the poor on it. Inputs from agencies