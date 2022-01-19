‘SP chief will win from whichever seat he contests in Azamgarh’

VARANASI People of Azamgarh want Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav to contest assembly election from Azamgarh, and he will win by a huge margin from whichever seat he decides to contest here, said SP’s district unit president Hawaldar Yadav on Wednesday.

There are 10 Assembly constituencies in Azamgarh district. These include Gopalpur, Sagari, Mubarkpur, Azamgarh, Menhnagar (reserve SC), Atraulia, Nizamabad, Phoolpur-Pawai, Didarganj and Lalganj (SC).

There is a buzz that Akhilesh may contest from the Gopalpur seat, which the SP won in 2012. In 2019, the SP chief won the parliamentary election from Azamgarh – considered to be stronghold of the party.

Earlier in the day, Akhilesh Yadav said that he will contest elections after taking permission from the people of Azamgarh. He is currently an MP from Azamgarh.

“Of the 10 assembly constituencies in Azamgarh district, two are reserved for Scheduled Castes. SP president Akhilesh Yadav will win with a huge margin from any of the other eight seats in Azamgarh district,” he said.

The SP district unit chief said, “Azamgarh people want SP chief Akhilesh Yadav to contest election from Azamgarh as carried out a lot of development work in Azamgarh as UP chief minister (2012 to March 2017). The people of Azamgarh will welcome Akhileshji wholeheartedly.”

“He is our MP, he may contest whichever seat he wishes,” added Hawaldar Yadav.

Meanwhile, SP state unit spokesperson Manoj Rai Dhoopchandi said the people of Purvanchal want Akhilesh to contest election from Azamgarh. “It will have a positive effect on the Assembly seats in Ballia, Mau, Ghazipur, Jaunpur districts and the entire Purvanchal,” he stated.

In 2012, the SP won nine seats in Azamgarh alone while the party bagged bagged five assembly seats here in 2017.

Kashi region BJP leader Somnath Vishwakarma said he won’t comment on the issue as it is an internal matter of the SP.

Elections for the 403 Assembly constituencies in Uttar Pradesh will be held in seven phases starting February 10. The polling will be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27 and March 3 and 7 in seven phases.