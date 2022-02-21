SP, Cong have pledged to weaken fight against terror: Shah

LUCKNOW Union home minister Amit Shah, on Monday, targeted Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, accusing the two of being soft on terror – a charge that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had made during his two public meetings in UP’s Hardoi and Unnao on Sunday.

“We have a zero-tolerance policy on terrorism. But, I was hearing sister Priyanka’s interview, wherein on being asked on her stand on terrorism, she said she has no time for such futile talks. There is Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi who says terrorism talk and checking it is futile talk. There is also her party leader Salman Khurshid who had said that SIMI people who were arrested in connection with Ahmedabad blasts were innocent and should be released. He also argued their case,” Shah said addressing public meetings in Pilibhit, Sitapur and Barabanki.

Reacting to Modi accusing the Congress of being soft on terror, Priyanka had claimed that the PM had made the remarks due to political reasons.

“Even he knows that it’s not correct. He is saying all this only because of polls. He should talk only on relevant issues,” Priyanka had said while asking about reasons for unemployment and so many government vacancies in UP.

Training guns on the Samajwadi Party, Shah said: “When Akhilesh Yadav came to power, a bomb attack was carried out on Sankat Mochan temple while people were also killed in Lucknow blasts. And the SP made a promise to ensure the release of such terrorists in its manifesto. It was the Allahabad high court that checked the SP government, else all terrorists would have been released. The SP and the Congress have pledged to weaken the fight against terror and you have to decide if such people should be voted,” he urged the crowd.

Shah said the return of SP would mean return of ‘mafia culture’ that has been ended by chief minister Yogi Adityanath. “You helped the BJP win in 2014, 2017 and 2019, and now is the time to hit a four by helping the BJP win for the fourth time, especially as Akhilesh Yadav is bowling full tosses,” Shah said using the example of cricket to make a point. Full toss in cricket refers to a loose delivery.

“Now, there is no bahubali in UP, only Bajrangbali,” Shah said – a line that he has been frequently using during the UP campaign. Bahubali means muscle men while Bajrang Bali is revered by Hindus as an incarnation of Lord Shiva.

Shah used his lenses to make a point. “I am wearing these lenses through which I see quite clearly. Akhileshji too is wearing one –he sees one caste from one lens, one religion from the other,” he said.

“You have to choose between two paths – one which is full of holes created by corruption, speed breaker of dynastic rule, a toll tax collection point put up by mafia. Now, you tell me if you want to take that road? The BJP offers you another road – that of welfare of poor and one that offers sabka saath, sabka vikas (welfare and cooperation of all),” said Shah will listing out various welfare activities of the Modi government at the centre and Yogi Adityanath government in UP.

As people clapped on his mention of having transformed UP’s economy from 9th spot to second, Shah said: “Why are you so happy? Are you content with the second spot? Give us a chance and we will make UP a top economy.”

