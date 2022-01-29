SP facing protests, defections over ticket denial in Prayagraj region

PRAYAGRAJ: After being denied tickets by the Samajwadi Party, many party leaders, including former MLAs of Prayagraj region (comprising districts of Prayagraj, Pratapgarh and Kaushambi) have expressed their anger and one has now joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Prominent among those miffed include former MLA from Raniganj seat of Pratapgarh, Shivkant Ojha who has now joined the BJP. Likewise, from Handia assembly seat, Prashant Singh wanted the ticket, but the SP fielded Hakim Lal Bind. Similarly, social worker and an active worker Manju Pathak too is unhappy after being denied a ticket which has been given to a young former student leader from the city Sandeep Yadav. Desperate over not getting ticket, former MLA Satyaveer Munna too has expressed his pain on social media.

After the formation of Raniganj assembly seat in 2012, former minister Shivakant Ojha was not given ticket. SP has fielded Vinod Dubey as party’s candidate. Agitated over the development, Ojha has re-joined the BJP after a gap of 14 years.

Ojha was elected MLA for the first time in 1991 from Patti assembly seat. When Rajendra Pratap Singh (Moti Singh) joined BJP in 1996, Ojha was sent to the adjacent seat of Birapur and he won in 2002 also. He also served in the cabinet of former CMs Kalyan Singh, Rajnath Singh and Ram Prakash Gupta.

In 2009, he contested the Lok Sabha elections on a BSP ticket but lost. When Raniganj was made a separate assembly of Pratapgrah, he contested as SP candidate and was elected in 2012. He was also part of Akhilesh Yadav’s cabinet. Recently, he had come on the target of SP after a fight in an internal party meeting in Raniganj.

Similarly, Prashant Singh, a former MLA from Handia and son of former MLA from the same seat Mahesh Narayan Singh, has not been given ticket from Handia and he, people close to him say, has even made up his mind to contest the upcoming election from some other party or as an independent candidate. This time, SP has given the ticket to Hakim Lal Bind, who is the sitting MLA from BSP on the seat and recently joined the SP.

Being denied ticket from Allahabad North seat, SP’s woman leader Manju Pathak too staged a sit-in in front of the district party office on Thursday, alleging discrimination in ticket distribution. After several hours, she and her supporters were persuaded by the district president of SP, Yogesh Chandra Yadav to end her agitation.

At the same time, supporters of former MLA Ram Sevak Patel held a meeting in Nahawai and Aandhi to protest against ticket being given to Sandeep Patel from Meja. Considering the meeting a violation of the code of conduct, ADO Panchayat, Meja Vishwaprabhakar Mishra has filed a case against two named and 250 unknown people at Manda police station.

Desperate over not getting ticket, former MLA Satyaveer Munna has expressed pain on social media. The SP leader and former MLA from Soraon has written on his FB page: “Sir, I should have been informed about my crime. Be it any movement of the party, programme, working in two Lok Sabha by-elections, elections of MLC etc, dharna, demonstration etc, me and my family have stood in the forefront …”.

The former MLA has written that that for years, night and day, he has worked for the party but now after arrival of an outsider, he has been forced to face humiliation. This time, SP has given ticket to Geeta Pasi from Soraon.

Commenting on the developments, district president of SP, Yogesh Yadav said, “When the tickets are given, some of our family members are bound to be unhappy but we, the Samajwadis, will always work together and ensure the win of SP in this assembly election”.