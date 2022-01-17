SP gave tickets to criminal elements: Yogi

GHAZIABAD Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday accused Samajawadi Party (SP) leaders of giving tickets to “criminal elements” on different seats of western Uttar Pradesh and slammed the party for not announcing its candidate list publicly.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Lashing out at the SP for its candidates from Kairana, Bulandshahr, and Loni, Adityanath said, “By announcing criminals responsible for the exodus of traders from Kairana, the criminals of the Muzaffarnagar riots and professional history-sheeters as its candidates, the Samajwadi Party has once again shown its true character.”

“The SP has proved that it is trying to project people who are against social justice, Dalits, poor, backward classes, traders and common man. They have not strayed from their actual habits and such habits don’t improve easily,” said the CM who was in Ghaziabad to review the Covid situation and was likely to flag off the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) election campaign vehicles on Tuesday.

As many as 58 Assembly segments in 11 districts, including Ghaziabad and Gautam Buddh Nagar, will go to polls in the first phase of UP elections scheduled to begin on February 10.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The CM highlighted the works of his government during the pandemic situation, but later lashed out at the SP in reply to a question from the media.

“We all know that during five years, our government cracked down hard and instilled fear among goonda elements and gave a secure environment to the people,” the CM said during a media briefing held at Santosh Medical College, a Covid facility.

During the 2017 Assembly elections, the BJP banked heavily on the issue of rising crime in UP and promised that it would crack down on criminal elements.

The UP CM also took pot shots at the Samajwadi Party for not announcing its candidate list publicly and alleged that the party was “taking money under the table” for giving tickets for the UP polls.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“They are abstaining from making their candidate list public and have again started practices of doing things ‘under the table.’ But I wish to assure people of UP that with their blessings, we will form the majority government on March 10 and bring all criminals to justice,” added the CM.

Adityanath’s attack on SP comes after recent developments where several OBC faces from the BJP switched sides to the SP. The names included former minister Swami Prasad Maurya, Dharam Singh Saini and Dara Singh Chauhan among others.

The BJP assumed power in UP while contesting on 384 seats in 2017 Assembly elections and emerged winner from 312 seats. This led to the ouster of the government of Samajwadi Party, which contested on 311 seats and secured win only on 47.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Office-bearers of the SP, however, accused the UP CM of allegedly violating the code of conduct, which is already in place.

“The CM was on an official visit to Ghaziabad and should not have made political comments. It amounts to election campaign. There are lot of people in the BJP with criminal records and the actual standing of the party will come to fore after the first phase of the elections. The SP will win the elections in a thumping manner,” said Rashid Malik, district president of Samajwadi Party.

In Ghaziabad, the BJP as well as the SP, along with its ally - the Rashtriya Lok Dal, have fielded five candidates on as many assembly seats so far. The district has five assembly segments of Loni, Muradnagar, Sahibabad, Ghaziabad and Modinagar with all five seats won by BJP candidates.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Last week, the BJP announced their list and fielded all the five sitting MLAs from their respective seats in Ghaziabad while they also gave tickets to all the three sitting MLAs from three seats of Noida, Jewar and Dadri in Gautam Buddh Nagar.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON