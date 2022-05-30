SP government promoted only a particular family: Deputy CM

Deputy chief minister Brijesh Pathak on Monday said the Samajwadi Party government worked against the ideology of socialism and instead of working for the welfare of the poor they promoted a particular family and people close to it.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Speaking during the debate on the general budget 2022-23, Pathak said instead of talking on the budget SP chief Akhilesh Yadav focused on the socialist system.

“The SP leaders are not true socialists. Leaders like Narendra Dev, Ram Manohar Lohia and Raj Narayan were icons of socialism,” he said.

Hitting out at Samajwadi Party Pathak said, the SP government (2012-17) was running transfer and posting racket.

“Instead of taking action against the minister indulged in corruption the SP leadership promoted him to cabinet rank. The law and order had deteriorated under the SP government, the women feared to step out of their houses,” he said.

The deputy CM said the BJP government was working to improve health facilities in urban and rural areas by providing modern instruments, medicine and doctors at government hospitals.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“The Covid management model and action taken to check the deaths of the children due to encephalitis by the UP government has been lauded by the national and international agencies,” he said.

Pathak said the power scenario in the state had improved with both rural and urban areas getting regular electricity supply.

“The BJP government has fulfilled 97 promises out of the 110 made in the Lok Kalyan Sankalp Patra. The economy of UP has strengthened under the BJP government. The GDP has also improved in comparison to the SP government. The employment rate has also gone up,” he said.

Pathak said under the PM Awas Yojana over 32 lakh poor people have been given houses in UP. Along with distributing fertilizer and seed to the farmers, the BJP government was procuring paddy and wheat from the farmers under the minimum support price (MSP), he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}