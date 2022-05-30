SP government promoted only a particular family: Deputy CM
Deputy chief minister Brijesh Pathak on Monday said the Samajwadi Party government worked against the ideology of socialism and instead of working for the welfare of the poor they promoted a particular family and people close to it.
Speaking during the debate on the general budget 2022-23, Pathak said instead of talking on the budget SP chief Akhilesh Yadav focused on the socialist system.
“The SP leaders are not true socialists. Leaders like Narendra Dev, Ram Manohar Lohia and Raj Narayan were icons of socialism,” he said.
Hitting out at Samajwadi Party Pathak said, the SP government (2012-17) was running transfer and posting racket.
“Instead of taking action against the minister indulged in corruption the SP leadership promoted him to cabinet rank. The law and order had deteriorated under the SP government, the women feared to step out of their houses,” he said.
The deputy CM said the BJP government was working to improve health facilities in urban and rural areas by providing modern instruments, medicine and doctors at government hospitals.
“The Covid management model and action taken to check the deaths of the children due to encephalitis by the UP government has been lauded by the national and international agencies,” he said.
Pathak said the power scenario in the state had improved with both rural and urban areas getting regular electricity supply.
“The BJP government has fulfilled 97 promises out of the 110 made in the Lok Kalyan Sankalp Patra. The economy of UP has strengthened under the BJP government. The GDP has also improved in comparison to the SP government. The employment rate has also gone up,” he said.
Pathak said under the PM Awas Yojana over 32 lakh poor people have been given houses in UP. Along with distributing fertilizer and seed to the farmers, the BJP government was procuring paddy and wheat from the farmers under the minimum support price (MSP), he said.
Satyendar Jain arrest: Manish Sisodia says ED move linked Himachal polls
Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia came out in support of his cabinet colleague and health minister Satyendar Jain, who has been arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in an alleged money laundering case.
ED arrests Satyendar Jain in money laundering case, AAP cries vendetta
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday arrested Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain in a case allegedly connected to hawala transactions related to a Kolkata-based company.
Rumblings in Congress over Rajya Sabha nominees from Rajasthan
Ruling Congress's announcement of three Rajya Sabha candidates from Rajasthan has led to rumblings within the party. A minister noted that none of the three, Mukul Wasnik, Pramod Tiwari, and Randeep Singh Surjewala, are from Rajasthan and wondered how will their candidature benefit the party. The BJP has nominated a six-time lawmaker, Ghanshyam Tiwari.
One day, a child called me Rahul Gandhi: Akhilesh Yadav
There was laughter all around in the Uttar Pradesh assembly on Monday, as the Leader of Opposition, Akhilesh Yadav, narrated an incident that took place during his stint as the chief minister. The Samajwadi Party chief was attacking the his successor, Yogi Adityanath, who himself was seen laughing uncontrollably government over the state of education in Uttar Pradesh when he recalled the episode. The former CM acknowledged he too was responsible. The then-sitting CM, Akhilesh, was seeking a second consecutive 5-year-term.
Monday Musings:Royal families in Maha & their political affiliations
PUNE The current royal rift among the father-son duo or descendants of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Rajashri Shahu Maharaj has grabbed public attention. But such controversies involving royal families from Maharashtra aren't new, and so are their political affiliations. Prominent among them is Rajya Sabha MP from the Bharatiya Janata Party Chhatrapati Udayanraje Bhosale, the 13th direct descendent of founder of the Maratha empire nearly 450 years ago, Shivaji Maharaj.
