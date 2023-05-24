SP leader Azam Khan acquitted in 2019 hate speech case

MEERUT The MP-MLA sessions court in UP’s Rampur on Wednesday acquitted Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan in a hate speech case of 2019. Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan . (File Photo)

An MP-MLA magistrate court had on October 27, 2022 awarded three years’ imprisonment to Khan, the then SP MLA from the Rampur Sadar seat, in the case. Following this, Khan was disqualified as an MLA.

Khan had challenged the verdict in the sessions court of Rampur.

After hearing pleas from both sides, the court pronounced his acquittal from the charges, said Azam’s lawyer Zubair Ahmad Khan of Supreme Court.

Speaking to HT over phone, he said: “The court observed that inadmissible evidences were taken into consideration while framing charges against him under Sections 153A and 505 of the IPC, along with Section 125 of Representation of People Act in an alleged 2019 hate speech case.”

The verdict of the sessions court was being seen as a big relief for Azam Khan but it won’t help him in reviving his MLA status because the special court of MP/MLA in Moradabad had awarded two years’ imprisonment to Azam Khan and his son Abdullah Azam Khan in a case of assaulting a public servant in 2008 in Chhajlet area of Moradabad.

Azam Khan’s vehicle was stopped by the police for routine checking, which led to a ruckus, following which cops registered a case against nine people including Azam and his son.