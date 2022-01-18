SP MLA Nahid Hasan’s bail plea rejected

MEERUT The fast track court in Shamli rejected the bail plea of sitting Samajwadi Party MLA from Kairana Nahid Hasan on Tuesday.

Nahid was booked under Gangster Act in Kairana Kotwali in February last year along with 30 others, including his mother and former MP Tabassum Begum.

Inspector of Kairana Kotwali Anil Sabbharwal confirmed that the fast track court in Shamli had rejected Nahid Hasan’s bail plea on Tuesday.

SP has fielded Nahid Hasan again in the contest against Mriganka Singh of BJP and Nahid filed his nomination on the very first day the Election Commission issued notification.

Police arrested him the next day on January 16 . He was presented in court and sent in 14-day judicial custody.

His arrest raised speculation that the SP would replace him and news started doing the rounds that his sister Ikra could be fielded in his place.

But SP district president in Shamli Ashok Choudhary claimed there was no change in candidature of Nahid Hasan yet and explained that a person could be tagged gangster or criminal only after court verdict against him.

Choudhary said that the BJP had many candidates with crime history, including minister Suresh Rana and MLA Sangeet Som who were accused in Muzaffarnafar riots case. Besides, Union minister of state for home Ajay Kumar Mishra Teni also had a tainted image.

The BJP is once again using Kairana constituency as its ‘ lab of experiment of Hindutva’ by raising the issue of ‘ palayan’ (exodus). BJP’s MP from Kairana Hukum Singh had raised the issue of “Hindu exodus” from Kairaba and neighbouring Kandhla town and issued a list of over 300 families who reportedly moved out of the town because of atrocities of some Muslim gangs, including the gang of Mukeem Kala who killed two traders in broad day light.

Later, a fact-finding committee formed by the then SP government said that people had no problem with each other and they wanted effective action against a few criminal gangs who were involved in ‘ extortion’.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath visited Kairana two months ago and fanned the issue of ‘ palayan’ again by meeting members of those families who made an exodus and later returned in the town. He also indicated giving financial aid to the families which were victim of exodus.

The BJP also accused Nahid Hasan of masterminding the exodus and criticized SP for giving ticket to him.

The BJP fielded Hukum Singh’s daughter Mriganka Singh in 2017 election against Nahid Hasan but the latter defeated her by a margin of 21,162 votes. The BJP has again fielded Mriganka to take on Nahid Hasan and it would be interesting to see the contest between them in changed atmosphere when Nahid is cooling his heels in jail.

