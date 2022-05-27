Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
SP stages walk-out in UP assembly over price rise

Raising the issue during zero-hour, SP MLA Manoj Pandey said several people had committed suicide in various districts of the state due to economic hardships.
Published on May 27, 2022 01:06 AM IST
HT Correspondent

Lucknow: The Samajwadi Party staged a walk-out in the UP legislative assembly on Thursday, protesting over the increase in the price of essential commodities and petroleum products.

Raising the issue during zero-hour, SP MLA Manoj Pandey said several people had committed suicide in various districts of the state due to economic hardships. The free distribution of ration and vaccination during the Covid pandemic had failed to provide respite to the people, he said.

Sugarcane development minister Laxmi Narayan Chaudhary said the central government decided the rates of petroleum products. The state government had taken action against hoarding and black marketing to control the prices. Natural calamities had led to increase in the price of pulses and oilseeds, he said.

No deaths had been reported in the state due to hunger during the Covid pandemic, he said.

Parliamentary affairs minister Suresh Kumar Khanna said the demand of the opposition parties to bring petrol and diesel under GST was not in the interest of the state.

