SP walks out of U.P. Vidhan Parishad over ‘leaks’ of competitive exam papers

The Samajwadi Party (SP) on Tuesday staged a walkout from Vidhan Parishad alleging that the state government was patronising the people who were behind repeated leaks of question papers of competitive examinations in Uttar Pradesh.

Moving an adjournment motion under Rule 105 to draw the House’s attention to the issue, the SP demanded the chair to set aside the normal business of the House to debate the paper leaks issue which, it said, was of urgent public interest.

SP member and Leader of the Opposition in Vidhan Parishad Lal Bihari Yadav alleged that papers of as many as 18 competitive examinations had got leaked since 2017 spoiling career of the job aspirants belonging to the weaker sections of the society.

He said some organised gang was behind these leaks to benefit undeserving candidates belonging to rich families. Alleging widespread corruption in recruitments, Yadav accused the government of patronising the organised gang involved in leaks of examination papers.

Citing the example of arrest of three journalists in a case related to the paper leak of U.P. Board 12 class examination in Ballia on March 30 this year, Yadav alleged that the government was used to persecuting whistle-blowers.

“The Ballia journalists’ only crime was that they forwarded the leaked paper to the DM and the SP for information and action,” he said. Replying to the charges, Jal Shakti minister and leader of the House Swatantra Dev Singh denied there were any leaks and said that all the recruitments were being done in a fair and transparent manner.

Not satisfied with the reply, all the SP members, including Balram Yadav, Man Singh Yadav and Ashutosh Sinha, staged a walkout in a huff even as chairman Kunwar Manvendra Singh rejected the adjournment motion.

