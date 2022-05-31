SP walks out of U.P. Vidhan Parishad over ‘leaks’ of competitive exam papers
The Samajwadi Party (SP) on Tuesday staged a walkout from Vidhan Parishad alleging that the state government was patronising the people who were behind repeated leaks of question papers of competitive examinations in Uttar Pradesh.
Moving an adjournment motion under Rule 105 to draw the House’s attention to the issue, the SP demanded the chair to set aside the normal business of the House to debate the paper leaks issue which, it said, was of urgent public interest.
SP member and Leader of the Opposition in Vidhan Parishad Lal Bihari Yadav alleged that papers of as many as 18 competitive examinations had got leaked since 2017 spoiling career of the job aspirants belonging to the weaker sections of the society.
He said some organised gang was behind these leaks to benefit undeserving candidates belonging to rich families. Alleging widespread corruption in recruitments, Yadav accused the government of patronising the organised gang involved in leaks of examination papers.
Citing the example of arrest of three journalists in a case related to the paper leak of U.P. Board 12 class examination in Ballia on March 30 this year, Yadav alleged that the government was used to persecuting whistle-blowers.
“The Ballia journalists’ only crime was that they forwarded the leaked paper to the DM and the SP for information and action,” he said. Replying to the charges, Jal Shakti minister and leader of the House Swatantra Dev Singh denied there were any leaks and said that all the recruitments were being done in a fair and transparent manner.
Not satisfied with the reply, all the SP members, including Balram Yadav, Man Singh Yadav and Ashutosh Sinha, staged a walkout in a huff even as chairman Kunwar Manvendra Singh rejected the adjournment motion.
Discontent in Congress over Rajya Sabha picks, its Maharashtra leader quits post
Maharashtra Congress leader Ashish Deshmukh on Tuesday wrote to Congress president Sonia Gandhi announcing his resignation from the post of general secretary of the Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee.
Satyendar Jain arrest: Manish Sisodia says ED move linked Himachal polls
Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia came out in support of his cabinet colleague and health minister Satyendar Jain, who has been arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in an alleged money laundering case.
ED arrests Satyendar Jain in money laundering case, AAP cries vendetta
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday arrested Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain in a case allegedly connected to hawala transactions related to a Kolkata-based company.
Rumblings in Congress over Rajya Sabha nominees from Rajasthan
Ruling Congress's announcement of three Rajya Sabha candidates from Rajasthan has led to rumblings within the party. A minister noted that none of the three, Mukul Wasnik, Pramod Tiwari, and Randeep Singh Surjewala, are from Rajasthan and wondered how will their candidature benefit the party. The BJP has nominated a six-time lawmaker, Ghanshyam Tiwari.
One day, a child called me Rahul Gandhi: Akhilesh Yadav
There was laughter all around in the Uttar Pradesh assembly on Monday, as the Leader of Opposition, Akhilesh Yadav, narrated an incident that took place during his stint as the chief minister. The Samajwadi Party chief was attacking the his successor, Yogi Adityanath, who himself was seen laughing uncontrollably government over the state of education in Uttar Pradesh when he recalled the episode. The former CM acknowledged he too was responsible. The then-sitting CM, Akhilesh, was seeking a second consecutive 5-year-term.
